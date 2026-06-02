World Cup 2026: Solomon Agbesi included on Black Stars squad as 27th player

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi will join Ghana’s World Cup squad as an emergency goalkeeping option.

Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz confirmed that Agbasi, who has been training with the team since 25th May, will be part of Ghana’s team after announcing the official squad on Monday night.

‘‘The goalkeeper department in a short tournament is very sensitive. When the World Cup starts, football stops. Nobody is training. If we need to replace a goalkeeper and call one who isn’t in good shape or ready to compete, it’s almost impossible. Keeping this fourth goalkeeper achieves two things.’’

‘‘First, it’s part of our development programme for Ghanaian goalkeepers. He’s young with fantastic qualities. We have eyes on the future. Second, it sustains our training and covers us for an eventual replacement. If we’re forced to make that decision — which I hope doesn’t happen — he’s ready. He’s ready to compete, to perform. That’s the key: you have to be ready.’’

FIFA allows the addition of a fourth or fifth goalkeeper. However, if your squad size hits the tournament maximum, they must either officially replace one of your three active keepers or be treated as a traveling reserve (27th man or taxi squad) who is not named on the official FIFA tournament list, but whose name is submitted regardless.

If a goalkeeper suffers a serious injury or illness during the tournament, this provision ensures a ready-made replacement.

Ghana will face Wales at 6:45 PM at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, before flying out to the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group L alongside Panama, England, and Croatia.

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