Interior Minister begins two-day working visit to Volta Region

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Minister of Interior, has begun a two-day working visit to the Volta Region to assess security operations, engage stakeholders, and interact with personnel of the various security services in the region.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, in Ho on Monday, Mr Muntaka said the visit formed part of efforts by the Ministry to obtain first-hand information on developments in the regions rather than relying solely on reports.

He said periodic visits to the regions were necessary to enable government officials to better appreciate challenges on the ground and make informed decisions regarding policy implementation and resource allocation.

“On a daily basis, as part of our work, we have to periodically visit the regions to see things for ourselves instead of always waiting to be told what is happening. Today, it is the turn of the Volta Region,” he said.

The Minister noted that the region remained strategically important due to its numerous border crossing points and ongoing national programmes, including the National Identification Authority (NIA) mass registration exercise targeting children between six and 14 years.

He said the visit would provide an opportunity to engage traditional leaders, opinion leaders, residents, and security personnel to better understand their concerns and encourage them in their duties.

Mr Muntaka acknowledged the efforts of security personnel in maintaining law and order and assured them of government’s continued support.

“We are here to encourage our men and women in uniform, boost their morale, and see the challenges and progress for ourselves. This will help us when discussing resource allocation and preparing future budgets,” he said.

He explained that direct observation of conditions in the region would enhance decision-making at the national level, particularly in planning and budgeting for 2027.

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, welcomed the Interior Minister and his delegation and reaffirmed the region’s commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of the Interior to sustain peace and security.

He said since assuming office, his administration had pursued a three-point agenda aimed at ensuring peace and stability, strengthening the capacity of Municipal and District Assemblies, and deepening collaboration with ministries, departments and agencies to advance the development agenda of the region.

“The first priority is to ensure peace and stability so that the Volta Region becomes the preferred destination for investment in Ghana and beyond. The second is to build the capacity of our assemblies to deliver on their mandates, including local economic development and job creation, while the third is to strengthen collaboration with ministries and agencies to achieve the President’s vision for the region,” he said.

Mr Gunu commended the Ministry of the Interior for its support and collaboration, which he said had contributed significantly to the prevailing peace and security in the region.

He also lauded the establishment of the Signal Bureau facility in Ho, describing it as a major achievement that had enhanced the region’s security infrastructure.

The Regional Minister assured the Interior Minister of the region’s continued cooperation and support, expressing optimism that the partnership would yield greater development outcomes for the Volta Region.

He welcomed the Minister and his team to Ho, popularly known as the “Oxygen City,” and wished them a successful visit.

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