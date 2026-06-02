Anti-LGBT bill: NDC has been courageous – Majority Chief Whip fires back at critics

Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has defended President John Mahama and the NDC government against criticism over the controversial LGBTQ bill.

The South Dayi MP insists the party has shown courage where others failed.

His comments come after President Mahama's recent interview at Chatham House in London, where he indicated that Parliament still had work to do on the bill before it could be transmitted to him.

He stated that constitutional and administrative processes would be followed before any decision is taken.

The remarks triggered criticism from some supporters of the legislation, who expected the President to publicly reaffirm his commitment to signing the bill into law.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, Dafeamekpor said the criticism was misplaced and accused opponents of creating an “empty storm” around the issue.

According to him, challenges being raised over the bill’s passage in Parliament, including claims of constitutional breaches relating to quorum, have no basis.

“The quorum reference by the President was as a result of the empty storm that the minority are generating,” he said.

Dafeamekpor argued that no one challenged the numbers on the floor during the decisive stages of the bill's consideration and that it was now impossible to revisit those proceedings.

“You don't have that evidence, and you are blowing hot air,” he said, describing attempts to contest the process as “a journey to nowhere.”

He explained that after a bill is passed by Parliament, it undergoes what he termed “post passage scrutiny and drafting” before being forwarded to the President.

According to him, amendments approved during consideration must be properly arranged and incorporated into the final text before transmission.

“The President’s reference to the fact that Parliament will still clean up the bill before it gets to him is in order,” he stated.

Dafeamekpor also defended Mahama's decision not to explicitly state during the interview that he would sign the bill.

“Those are proceedings under the constitution available to him,” he said, noting that the President could seek advice from relevant institutions once the bill reaches his desk.

Asked whether Mahama's comments gave him confidence that the bill would eventually be signed, Dafeamekpor was emphatic.

“I have engaged the president privately on the matter. I have engaged him in a group. We have engaged him as a parliamentary leadership. We have engaged him as a caucus. We have engaged him as a party. He's committed.”

He said the bill formed part of the NDC's campaign promises and insisted the President would honour that commitment.

“He will sign it, and I'm telling you, the president won't shy away from it.”

The Majority Chief Whip suggested that critics were surprised by the NDC's handling of the legislation.

“They are shocked, they are dazed that the NDC is actually courageous in passing this bill. They think that the bill will hang around our neck like an albatross.”

Dafeamekpor disclosed that the post-passage review process should not take long because the legislation is relatively brief.

“I expect that it will be remitted to the President's office in a matter of a week or two. When that is done, he will sign it,” he said.

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