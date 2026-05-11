Law School entrance exams abolished under new reforms – Dafeamekpor

The Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, says entrance examinations for admission into law schools in Ghana, as previously known, no longer exist under the country’s new legal education reforms.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, May 11, he explained that the changes take immediate effect and will apply across all accredited law schools in the country.

"The entrance exams, as we know, no longer exist effective immediately," he said.

According to the South Dayi MP, even if the Ghana School of Law decides to maintain entrance examinations after accreditation, such a move would still require approval from the Council for Legal Education and Training.

He stressed that admission standards and processes will now be standardised across all accredited law schools to ensure fairness and consistency.

“One school cannot do another thing from the other,” he stated, adding that institutions seeking accreditation must first undergo verification, authentication, and inspection before beginning admissions.

His comments follow President John Dramani Mahama’s assent to the Legal Education Reform Bill, 2025, which effectively ends the 66-year monopoly held by the Ghana School of Law over professional legal education in Ghana.

The new law allows accredited universities to offer professional legal education programmes, a reform long advocated for by campaigners and legal education stakeholders who argued that the previous system created unnecessary barriers to entry into the legal profession.

Signing the bill into law on Monday, May 11, 2026, the President said the legislation was designed to do two things at once: maintain quality and expand access.

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