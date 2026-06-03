KATH Accident and Emergency Centre resumes admission of dire emergency cases

Audio By Carbonatix
The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has announced the resumption of admission of dire emergency cases at its Accident and Emergency Centre after a temporary halt in the receipt of new cases due to extreme congestion.
The 37-bed capacity centre had 61 patients on admission with 34 others in waiting, when the hospital announced a 24-hour pause on new cases on Tuesday evening.
Giving an update on the situation in an interview in Kumasi Wednesday, the head of Public Affairs of the hospital, Mr. Kwame Frimpong, explained that the resumption of admissions was due to the diversion of "not so critical cases" to peripheral health facilities and the discharge of some inpatients at the hospital.
Mr. Frimpong disclosed that a crunch meeting held on Tuesday evening between the hospital, the leadership of the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate, and its Medical Superintendents agreed on a number of measures to help decongest the centre.
"One of the measures was the retention of non-dire emergency cases at the peripheral and district hospitals to be managed with the support of specialists and consultants at KATH so that the A&E Centre can concentrate on the most critical of emergencies", he stated.
He said a WhatsApp platform for the coordination of admissions and management of emergency cases in the region has been created to address the situation.
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