Education Ministry urges calm over BECE results, says action will depend on Chief Examiner’s report

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Education has urged stakeholders to remain calm over concerns about the credibility of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results, stating that any decision on the matter will be guided by the Chief Examiner's report.
The response follows allegations by the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) that some candidates received grades that did not reflect their performance, with claims that a number of students were even awarded results in subjects they neither registered for nor sat.
Responding to the concernson JoyNews, the Ministry's spokesperson, Hashim Mohammad, said the government would not rush to conclusions before receiving the official report from the Chief Examiner.
"I would not entirely dismiss the allegations. However, it is important that after every examination, we wait for the Chief Examiner's report. It is only after receiving that report that we can make a meaningful analysis of the results," he said.
Mr. Mohammad noted that examination scripts are marked anonymously, making it difficult to immediately conclude that any group of candidates was deliberately discriminated against.
"When examiners are marking answer booklets, the scripts do not indicate who the student is. So it is difficult to suggest that any child has been deliberately discriminated against," he explained.
He appealed to parents, school operators and other stakeholders to exercise patience while the post-examination review process is completed.
"I want to calm them down and advise them to wait for the Chief Examiner's report," he said.
"If the report or subsequent findings establish grounds for concern, the Honourable Minister will not hesitate to direct the Ghana Education Service, if necessary, to set up a committee to investigate the complaints," he said.
While acknowledging that concerns have been raised, the Ministry maintained that it would await the official report before determining whether further action is required.
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