Aflao traditional leader launches Free BECE results checking initiative for Ketu South candidates

The Youth and Development Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Akonta Felix Akakpo, known in traditional circles as Torgbui Tenuvi II, has announced the start of a free BECE results checking initiative aimed at easing the financial burden on parents and candidates in the Ketu South Municipality.

The initiative, which officially began on Monday at the Ketu South Municipal Education Directorate, will ensure that the results of all 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in both public and private schools across the municipality are checked, printed, and delivered to their respective schools at no cost.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post, where the traditional leader said the initiative fulfils a commitment he made after the conclusion of this year's BECE examinations.

"Following the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination, I made a pledge to help reduce the financial burden on parents with regard to BECE result checker fees. I am delighted to announce that the exercise has officially begun today at the Ketu South Municipal Education Directorate," he wrote.

According to him, every BECE graduate in the municipality will benefit from the intervention regardless of whether they attended a public or private school.

"Under this initiative, the results of all BECE graduates in Ketu South, both public and private schools, will be checked, printed, and dispatched to their respective schools at no cost to parents or candidates," he stated.

Akonta Felix Akakpo urged candidates and their families to remain patient while the process is completed.

"All graduates are kindly advised to exercise patience and collect their result slips from their various schools starting Monday, 3rd August 2026. Any further updates will be duly communicated," he added.

He also acknowledged the contribution of education officials and school leaders who are supporting the exercise.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the team of IT personnel, teachers, and headmasters for their support in making this unprecedented exercise possible," he said.

The initiative is expected to spare hundreds of parents and candidates the cost of purchasing BECE result checker vouchers while ensuring students receive printed copies of their examination results through their schools.

The intervention comes as many families across the country grapple with the cost of accessing BECE results, with result checker vouchers typically sold at a fee. The traditional leader's initiative has been praised by residents and education stakeholders in the Ketu South Municipality as a timely intervention that prioritises the welfare of students and their families.

Candidates are expected to collect their result slips from their respective schools from Monday, August 3, 2026, with further updates to be communicated by the traditional leader's office.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.