Music

Kweku Flick sings in Latin; releases new single ‘Frangō’

Source: Kwame Dadzie  
  4 August 2026 1:32pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kweku Flick has released a new single, Frangō, ahead of the release of his forthcoming album later this year.

The song, whose title is derived from the Latin word meaning ‘I break’, explores themes of resilience and liberation. It is the latest offering from the artiste as he prepares to unveil his highly anticipated album.

Frangō presents itself as more than a song, positioning its message as a declaration against life’s struggles. Drawing from the strength of ancient language, Kweku Flick lists the very things that hold humanity captive, including poverty, anxiety, fear, pain and temptation, before breaking them one by one.

The song’s central refrain, “Omne malum quod mihi accidit frango”, meaning “I break every bad thing that comes my way”, serves as both a prayer and a proclamation. It is intended for anyone who has felt trapped, oppressed or overwhelmed, reminding listeners that they possess the power to shatter every chain.

Produced by Apya, Frangō is accompanied by visuals directed by Meekah Jagun, which bring the song’s themes of liberation and spiritual warfare to life through striking imagery.

The release follows Kweku Flick’s chart success as a featured artiste on Sarkodie’s Odo Pa and builds on his growing reputation for memorable hooks. Frangō represents another step in his artistic journey, blending vulnerability, strength and an unwavering belief in freedom.

Frangō is now available on all major streaming platforms.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group