Kweku Flick sings in Latin; releases new single ‘Frangō’

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kweku Flick has released a new single, Frangō, ahead of the release of his forthcoming album later this year.
The song, whose title is derived from the Latin word meaning ‘I break’, explores themes of resilience and liberation. It is the latest offering from the artiste as he prepares to unveil his highly anticipated album.
Frangō presents itself as more than a song, positioning its message as a declaration against life’s struggles. Drawing from the strength of ancient language, Kweku Flick lists the very things that hold humanity captive, including poverty, anxiety, fear, pain and temptation, before breaking them one by one.
The song’s central refrain, “Omne malum quod mihi accidit frango”, meaning “I break every bad thing that comes my way”, serves as both a prayer and a proclamation. It is intended for anyone who has felt trapped, oppressed or overwhelmed, reminding listeners that they possess the power to shatter every chain.
Produced by Apya, Frangō is accompanied by visuals directed by Meekah Jagun, which bring the song’s themes of liberation and spiritual warfare to life through striking imagery.
The release follows Kweku Flick’s chart success as a featured artiste on Sarkodie’s Odo Pa and builds on his growing reputation for memorable hooks. Frangō represents another step in his artistic journey, blending vulnerability, strength and an unwavering belief in freedom.
Frangō is now available on all major streaming platforms.
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