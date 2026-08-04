Challenging Heights approves landmark governance reforms, restructures board

The Board of Challenging Heights has approved a comprehensive package of governance reforms following two days of deliberations in Accra over the weekend, in what the organisation describes as the most significant restructuring of its governance in its twenty-year history.

The reforms reconstitute the organisation's governance architecture, strengthen its safeguarding and data protection systems, tighten procurement controls, put succession planning on a constitutional footing, and commission an independent evaluation of the organisation's impact over the past decade.

Following a review of the organisation's constitution, the Board has been reconstituted as the Board of Directors, replacing the former Advisory Board. The senior management body, previously the Management Board, becomes the Management Committee. The role of the organisation's executive leadership, previously designated President, becomes Executive Director.

The changes clarify the separation between governance and management. The Board of Directors now holds unambiguous supervisory and fiduciary authority over the organisation, while the Management Committee is responsible for day-to-day operations and reports to the Board. The constitutional review also establishes formal succession planning provisions, addressing a risk common to founder-led organisations and one that funders and regulators increasingly expect to see managed rather than assumed.

The Board of Directors

The Board of Directors is chaired by Professor Mavis Amo-Mensah. Its other members are Dr. Lawrencia Aggrey-Bluwey, who serves as a member and Acting Treasurer; Kenneth Mammudu; Linda Ataa Osabutey; and James Kofi Annan, who serves as Executive Director and Secretary to the Board.

Dr. Lawrencia Aggrey-Bluwey has been appointed Acting Treasurer pending the appointment of a substantive Treasurer. The Board has determined that the substantive Treasurer will be a new appointment to the Board and must hold a professional background in finance or accounting. The organisation will announce arrangements for that appointment in due course.

Safeguarding, Data Protection and Procurement

The Board approved a strengthened organisational safeguarding policy framework, reaffirming that the protection of the children and young people in the organisation's care governs every aspect of its work.

A comprehensive data protection framework was also adopted, establishing how the organisation collects, classifies, stores, uses, and discloses personal information, with particular protection for the records of survivors of trafficking. The framework is grounded in the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843), and includes a classification system under which the most sensitive beneficiary records are subject to the highest level of restriction.

The Board further approved reforms to the organisation's procurement systems, strengthening documentation requirements, competitive processes, and the audit trail behind the award of contracts.

Independent Ten-Year Impact Evaluation

The Board has authorised the commissioning of an independent evaluation of the organisation's programmes, systems, and institutional development covering the period 2016 to 2026. It follows the ten-year impact evaluation the organisation commissioned in 2016 and will replicate that study's published survey instruments in the same communities so that change over the decade can be measured rather than estimated.

The evaluation will extend into areas the earlier study could not reach, including the destination communities on Lake Volta, the long-term outcomes of people rescued and reintegrated between 2015 and 2020, the organisation's visibility and standing among the communities and institutions it works with, and its governance, financial, and safeguarding systems.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Professor Mavis Amo-Mensah, emphasised the significance of the reforms, stating that they are about ensuring the organisation's durability beyond its founders.

"These reforms are about durability. Challenging Heights has done twenty years of difficult and important work, and the Board's responsibility is to ensure that the institution is stronger than any individual within it. Clear supervisory authority, credible succession planning, rigorous safeguarding and data protection, and an independent evaluation that we do not control the conclusions of — these are the things that allow an organisation to outlast its founders," she said.

Executive Director James Kofi Annan, who founded the organisation, described the reforms as essential to proving that the organisation's commitment to children's protection is matched by how it runs itself.

"I have led this organisation from its beginning, and the most useful thing I can do now is to make it less dependent on me. Commissioning an evaluation whose findings I cannot edit, and submitting to a Board with clear authority over the executive, are not concessions. They are how we prove that what we say about children's protection is matched by how we run ourselves," he stated.

Challenging Heights, a leading anti-child trafficking organisation in Ghana, has worked for two decades to rescue and reintegrate children from forced labour on Lake Volta and advocate for stronger child protection policies. The governance reforms signal a new chapter in the organisation's institutional development as it positions itself for long-term sustainability.

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