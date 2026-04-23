NHIA board pays courtesy call on Asantehene, launches free NHIS registration drive for “King’s Month”

Audio By Carbonatix
The Board of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi as part of its official working visit to the Ashanti Region.
The delegation was led by Board Chairman Lawrence Nii Okantey Adjetey, and included Dr Bernadette Naa Hoffman, Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, Dr Ken Kwaku Tweneboah Koduah, Pious Kwame Nkuah, and the Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, alongside other senior officials of the Authority.
Receiving the delegation on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the Asantehene commended the NHIA Board and management for their efforts to strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme and expand access to healthcare, while also expressing appreciation for the initiative to offer free NHIS registration and renewals in his honour under what has been designated the “King’s Month”.
“The National Health Insurance Authority was instituted to provide financial security for people when they fall sick and do not have money to pay at the point of use,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said, adding that it was encouraging to see improved coverage and better handling of more complex conditions such as dialysis.
He also urged the Authority to intensify efforts to clamp down on illegal charges and fraudulent claims to safeguard the sustainability of the Scheme.
Board Chairman Adjetey, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for the audience granted to the delegation, noting that the Authority’s current leadership had begun making progress in addressing longstanding challenges such as delays in claims payments, while also commending the King’s continued support for health and education.
Chief Executive Officer Dr Victor Asare Bampoe explained that the visit was both a courtesy call and a request for guidance, stressing that the Asantehene’s counsel had previously helped shape reforms within the Scheme.
He also announced that the “King’s Month” initiative would run throughout May, offering free NHIS registrations and renewals in the Ashanti Region, with immediate activation of benefits and an expected target of about one million beneficiaries.
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