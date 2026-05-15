Leaders without ethics cannot build lasting institutions – Asantehene warns

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a stern warning to business and national leaders, declaring that integrity and fairness remain the bedrock of sustainable institutions and effective leadership.

Speaking at the Ghana Business Leaders Conclave held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Friday, May 15, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed that negotiation, mediation and leadership must be guided by honesty, fairness and moral discipline rather than manipulation or self-interest.

The Asantehene declared: “A negotiator without integrity manipulates, a mediator without fairness destroys trust, and a leader without ethics may achieve temporary success but will never build a lasting institution.”

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II used his address to reflect on the role moral values played in stabilising the Ashanti Kingdom following his ascension to the Golden Stool.

According to him, traditional leadership rooted in spirituality, truth and fairness enabled the resolution of disputes that once threatened the unity of Asanteman.

“Drawing strength from moral and spiritual values and kingship, we were able upon ascension to the Golden Stool to resolve disputes that threatened the unity of Asanteman,” he stated.

The Asantehene explained that the lessons learnt through traditional conflict resolution later proved valuable in addressing wider national disputes, reinforcing his conviction that no conflict is beyond settlement if approached with sincerity and justice.

“In time we extended that experience to the resolution of other national conflicts,” he added.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II argued that conflict resolution requires more than strategy or authority. Instead, he said, successful mediation depends on reason, patience, perseverance and respect for truth and honour.

“The lesson is simple: every conflict has a solution. Every dispute once started by men can be resolved by men, if they apply reason, fairness, patience, perseverance, and respect for truth and honour,” he said.

Drawing parallels between traditional governance and modern corporate leadership, the Asantehene stressed that the same principles are essential within business institutions, where disputes over labour relations, contracts and shareholder interests can easily threaten organisational stability if not handled ethically.

“These same attributes are needed in business, from shop floor to board room, from shareholder disputes to labour relations, from contract negotiations to national development planning,” he noted.

The Asantehene warned that many institutions fail not because of a lack of technical expertise or financial resources, but because leadership loses its moral compass.

He insisted that integrity remains indispensable in every sphere of leadership and relationship management.

“Whether you are resolving conflicts or inspiring harmony, integrity remains indispensable,” he emphasised.

He further challenged conventional approaches to leadership training and corporate governance, arguing that negotiation and mediation should not be regarded merely as technical or professional skills.

“This is why negotiation and mediation must not be viewed mainly as technical skills; they are moral disciplines,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.