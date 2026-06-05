NDPC hosts outgoing UNICEF Representative on a farewell courtesy call

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) on Friday, 5 June 2026, hosted a farewell courtesy call for UNICEF’s outgoing Representative to Ghana, Osama Makkawi Khogali, marking the conclusion of his three-year tenure in the country.

The visit provided an opportunity for the Commission to express its appreciation for Mr. Khogali’s leadership and the strong partnership that has existed between UNICEF and the NDPC over the years.

Speaking during the engagement, the Director-General of NDPC, Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah, described UNICEF as one of Ghana’s most valued development partners, particularly in advancing the welfare of children and vulnerable populations.

“When we are counting our partners, we will count you first before we count the rest. You have been more than a friend,” she remarked, highlighting the strong and enduring collaboration between the Commission and UNICEF.

Dr. Amoah commended Mr. Khogali for his dedication and leadership, noting that his contributions had strengthened development efforts in Ghana and would continue to yield benefits in the years ahead. She expressed gratitude for UNICEF’s unwavering support to national development processes and wished him success in his future endeavours.

In his farewell remarks, Mr. Khogali reflected on the close relationship between UNICEF and the NDPC, describing it as one that had extended beyond a formal institutional partnership.

“For me, it has gone beyond that. It has been a human relationship built on transparency, warmth and friendship,” he said.

He highlighted several areas of collaboration, including Ghana’s hosting of the African Evaluation Conference and joint efforts to strengthen monitoring and evaluation systems.

He noted that these initiatives had contributed significantly to evidence-based planning and policymaking in the country.

Mr. Khogali also praised Ghana’s commitment to child welfare, noting that with nearly half of the population being children, investments in their development remain critical to the country’s future.

“NDPC has always been a friend of the child. That is a smart choice to make in a democracy,” he stated.

He further commended the Commission’s role in coordinating national development planning and ensuring that the needs of children and vulnerable groups remained central to policy discussions and development interventions.

Although he will assume responsibility for UNICEF operations across 12 Caribbean countries, Mr. Khogali assured the Commission that his ties with Ghana would remain strong.

“I will not leave you. I will come back, because I strongly believe there is a lot to learn from Ghana,” he affirmed.

The meeting concluded with expressions of appreciation for Mr. Khogali’s service and best wishes for his new assignment .

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