NDPC boss outlines implementation strategy for revised National Urban Policy

Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Audrey Smock Amoah

The Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, has underscored the importance of strong institutional coordination, monitoring and accountability in ensuring the successful implementation of Ghana's Revised National Urban Policy (2026–2035).

Speaking during a live discussion on GTV's Public Concern – The Urban Agenda programme on Tuesday, July 28, Dr Amoah said the revised policy is designed to make Ghana's cities and towns more liveable, resilient and productive by promoting sustainable urban development over the next decade.

She noted that the review was informed by lessons from the 2012 National Urban Policy, which achieved about 50 per cent of its targets, with the new framework addressing gaps in coordination, implementation, dissemination and monitoring.

Dr Amoah explained that the policy clearly defines the responsibilities of ministries, departments and agencies, regional coordinating councils and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies within Ghana's decentralised planning system.

She added that almost all public sector institutions had completed their Medium-Term Development Plans for the 2026–2029 period, which were certified by the NDPC after being assessed for consistency with national planning guidelines and development policies.

The NDPC Director-General said the Commission would continue to coordinate the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of national development policies through quarterly and annual progress reports submitted by public institutions and consolidated into the National Annual Progress Report for Parliament and the President.

She also called for stricter enforcement of planning regulations, arguing that weak enforcement continues to undermine sustainable urban development.

According to Dr Amoah, the success of the revised National Urban Policy will depend on sustained collaboration among implementing agencies, effective research and monitoring, stronger accountability and the consistent enforcement of planning laws.

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