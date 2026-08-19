Opinion

Full text: Sammy Gyamfi’s response to Afenyo-Markin’s GoldBod allegations

Source: Myjoyonline  
  19 August 2026 3:05pm
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The CEO of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, has responded to Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s allegations regarding supposed losses incurred by the company.

Find below the speech he presented at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, August 19.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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