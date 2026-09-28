PKO boxers secure wins at Odwira Festival

Audio By Carbonatix
It was a successful outing for PKO Boxing, as all three of its fighters secured victories at the Odwira Festival in Akropong in the Eastern Region.
Hamza Mohammed delivered an impressive performance, stopping John Oblitey Commey in the third round by knockout in their lightweight contest.
The victory marks Hamza Mohammed’s second professional win since turning professional, building on his first-round knockout victory over Benya Bee at the PKO Homowo Fight Night.
Joseph “The Humble” Commodore also secured his second professional victory, defeating Sannie Kugbley by a second-round technical knockout in the welterweight bout.
Meanwhile, PKO juvenile boxer Rahman Lokko also emerged victorious in his contest, completing a clean sweep for the PKO Boxing stable.
The wins come as a major boost for the fighters following their preparations for the Odwira Festival, which formed part of this year’s celebrations in Akropong.
PKO Boxing will now look to build on the successful outing as its fighters continue their development and pursuit of further success in the ring.
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