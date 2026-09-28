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Customs intercepts assault rifle, two pistols and 610 rounds of ammunition at Tema Port

Source: Graphic online  
  28 September 2026 7:51pm
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Customs officials at the Tema Port have intercepted an assault rifle, two pistols, and 610 rounds of ammunition concealed among personal effects arriving from the United States.

The firearms and ammunition were not declared to Customs and were allegedly being brought into Ghana as personal effects.

The seizure was made at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Golden Jubilee Terminal of the Tema Port.

Two Customs officers conducting a routine inspection subjected the consignment to further examination, leading to the discovery of the firearms, ammunition, and related accessories.

The seized items have since been handed over to the Police for further action.

Deputy Commissioner in charge of Communications and Public Affairs at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Florence Asante, said the interception was part of intensified scanning and physical examination of consignments entering and leaving the country.

Speaking to the press on Monday, September 28, she said the exercise was aimed at detecting illegal imports, particularly prohibited and restricted items.

She explained that the firearms and ammunition were not included in the importer’s declaration and were only discovered after the consignment underwent further examination.

Ms Asante urged importers to comply with the laws governing restricted and prohibited goods and obtain the necessary licences and permits before bringing such items into Ghana.

Ms Asante also cautioned people who accept consignments on behalf of others to establish exactly what they are importing before taking possession of the goods.

She said importers must ensure that restricted items have the required permits and are properly declared to Customs.

She further urged people accepting goods from third parties to conduct due diligence to avoid becoming involved in the illegal importation of restricted items.

“Make sure that you have a licence to import those items and make sure you declare them correctly so that you will not fall foul of the law,” she said.

Ms Asante cautioned that claiming ignorance of the contents of a consignment may not necessarily shield an importer from possible breaches of the law.

She said Ghana’s customs regime classifies arms and ammunition as restricted goods, meaning importers require the appropriate permit from the Ministry of the Interior.

The Arms and Ammunition Act, 1972 (NRCD 9), as amended, also requires prior authorisation for the importation or exportation of firearms and ammunition.

The latest seizure adds to heightened scrutiny of the movement of restricted items through Ghana’s ports, as Customs steps up scanning and physical examination of inc

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