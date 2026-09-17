10 people, including 4 Customs officers held as Ghana probes drug trafficking through ports

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Ten individuals, including four officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), are being held as investigations continue into recent drug trafficking through Ghana’s ports.

President John Dramani Mahama was informed of the development during an urgent meeting with security chiefs on Thursday, where he received a detailed briefing on investigations into the trafficking of drugs out of the country’s ports.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, September 17, by Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, “ten (10) individuals, including four officers of the Customs Division of the GRA, are being held while investigations continue.”

The Presidency did not disclose the identities of those in custody or provide details of the allegations against them. It also did not indicate whether charges had been filed, as the investigations remain ongoing.

The alleged involvement of four Customs officers is among the key developments emerging from the case, although no allegation of wrongdoing against any individual has been established in the statement.

The meeting also reviewed the existing structures and security systems in place to prevent drug trafficking and considered additional measures to strengthen controls.

President Mahama directed the formation of an inter-agency task force to develop a detailed roadmap aimed at preventing the trafficking of drugs through Ghana’s borders.

The task force is expected to present its proposals within two weeks, with the roadmap to be based on the outcome of Thursday’s meeting.

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