10 people, including 4 Customs officers held as Ghana probes drug trafficking through ports

Audio By Carbonatix
Ten individuals, including four officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), are being held as investigations continue into recent drug trafficking through Ghana’s ports.
President John Dramani Mahama was informed of the development during an urgent meeting with security chiefs on Thursday, where he received a detailed briefing on investigations into the trafficking of drugs out of the country’s ports.
According to a statement issued on Thursday, September 17, by Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, “ten (10) individuals, including four officers of the Customs Division of the GRA, are being held while investigations continue.”
The Presidency did not disclose the identities of those in custody or provide details of the allegations against them. It also did not indicate whether charges had been filed, as the investigations remain ongoing.
The alleged involvement of four Customs officers is among the key developments emerging from the case, although no allegation of wrongdoing against any individual has been established in the statement.
The meeting also reviewed the existing structures and security systems in place to prevent drug trafficking and considered additional measures to strengthen controls.
President Mahama directed the formation of an inter-agency task force to develop a detailed roadmap aimed at preventing the trafficking of drugs through Ghana’s borders.
The task force is expected to present its proposals within two weeks, with the roadmap to be based on the outcome of Thursday’s meeting.
Latest Stories
-
Ashanti region records 25% drop in maternal mortality in first half of 2026
6 minutes
-
Ghana’s unemployment situation is ‘scary’ – NSA Ashanti regional Director
13 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama chairs security meeting over drug trafficking through Ghana’s ports
18 minutes
-
Constitutional Review: 5-year term means extra year to amass wealth, loot state coffers — Ansa-Asare
21 minutes
-
Bekwai MP rewards top BECE performers as academic results improve
21 minutes
-
NIA marks Identity Day with public education float, mass registration exercise
24 minutes
-
Mahama directs inter-agency task force to submit roadmap to deal with drug trafficking in two weeks
25 minutes
-
Gender Ministry tasks women in media to drive Affirmative Action Act implementation
28 minutes
-
MoFA launches National Horticultural Seed Roadmap to improve access to quality seeds
30 minutes
-
10 people, including 4 Customs officers held as Ghana probes drug trafficking through ports
39 minutes
-
Kwabenya Court denies bail to six over suspected 3.9-tonne cocaine shipment
48 minutes
-
Sports Ministry spent $1.26m on 2,922 World Cup tickets — Kofi Adams
57 minutes
-
India faces 100% tariff threat over Russian oil after US House vote myjoyonline
1 hour
-
The importance of World Tourism Day celebrations in Ghana and across the globe
1 hour
-
Over 100 pupils cram into one classroom as Amantin Basic School battles congestion
1 hour