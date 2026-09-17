Photos: Ghana hosts Japanese astronaut for talks on space science and technology

Ghana has hosted Japanese astronaut and Axiom Space Chief Technology Officer for Asia Pacific, Dr Koichi Wakata, for discussions on strengthening cooperation in space science, technology and innovation.

Dr Wakata’s engagement with Ghanaian officials and institutions forms part of his visit to the country from September 15 to 19, 2026, aimed at promoting knowledge exchange and exploring opportunities for collaboration in space-related fields.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa hosted Dr Wakata at a dinner at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra on Tuesday, September 15, following a courtesy call on the Minister.

Mr Ablakwa said the Ministry was ready to support international partnerships that advance Ghana’s national and strategic objectives.

He stressed the importance of international cooperation in space exploration, noting that countries, scientists, engineers and institutions needed to work together to advance the sector.

The Minister also highlighted Ghana’s longstanding relations with Japan, noting that 2027 will mark 70 years of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khadija Iddrisu, said space technologies and satellite data were already supporting areas including communications, agriculture, environmental monitoring, disaster management and national security.

She said Ghana needed to strengthen its capacity to make effective use of these technologies and described Dr Wakata’s visit as an opportunity for knowledge exchange and greater interest in space science and technology.

Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Hiroshi Yoshimoto, recalled Japan’s support for Ghana’s space programme, particularly the launch of Ghana’s first satellite.

He said Dr Wakata’s visit provided an opportunity for Ghana and Japan to build on that experience and explore further cooperation in science, technology and space-related areas.

University of Ghana Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, also highlighted the university’s longstanding collaboration with Japan in research, science and capacity development.

She said the university was ready to expand partnerships in science, technology and innovation, while welcoming Dr Wakata’s planned interaction with students and researchers.

Dr Wakata shared his journey into space, saying his interest began at the age of five after watching the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

He has completed five space flights and spent a cumulative 504 days in space, flying aboard the Space Shuttle, the Russian Soyuz spacecraft and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

He encouraged young people to pursue careers in science, technology and engineering and highlighted the role of international collaboration in advancing space research.

Dr Wakata also spoke about sustainability in space, including the recycling of resources aboard the International Space Station and the need to address the growing problem of space debris.

Students of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, winners of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz, also attended the dinner and interacted with Dr Wakata.

His visit continues until September 19, with further engagements expected to focus on knowledge exchange and opportunities for Ghana-Japan cooperation in space science, technology and innovation.

See more photos below:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.