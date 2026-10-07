Minority accuses Sports Ministry, NSA of creating fake portfolios for VISA applicants

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority in Parliament has alleged that the Minister for Sports and Recreation and the National Sports Authority created non-existent portfolios for VISA applicants at a cost of $8,000 and $9,000.
The allegations were made by a ranking member of Parliament’s Committee for Sports, Vincent Ekow-Assefuah, in an interview on the JoyNews Channel on Wednesday afternoon.
‘‘If the National Sports Authority decides to submit somebody’s name. That this person is a northern regional coordinator for national service or that the person is an operations associate for the National Sports Authority, and indeed that person is not a staff member (of the stated organization), what it means is that, based on the agreement you have had with the person and based on our own investigations, we came to realize that some of these persons were charged $8,000 and $9,000 to be given VISA’s and they were represented or if you like, presented, to these foreign diplomatic missions as staff of the National Sports Authority and Ghana Tourism Authority.’’
He cited a letter allegedly written by a certain Yaw Gyamfi Kusi Awere to Amankwaah Jemimah, claiming that Comfort Ahiadome was presented as board secretary.
‘‘At the time the email was sent (January 28th, 2026), the legal Advisor to the NSA was doubling as the board secretary. Currently, there is a lady called Mavis who is the board secretary, and Mavis knows that her predecessor is not Comfort Ahiadome.
Ekow-Assefuah also alleged that another case of impersonation involved Felicia Ahiadome, who was allegedly presented to the US Embassy as a Procurement Officer. However, Assefuah alleged that Felicia Ahiadome was not part of the NSA’s listed Procurement Officers at the time of the letter.
‘‘These portfolios were created fraudulently. These portfolios do not exist as far as the organizational structure of the NSA is concerned.’’
The Minority has subsequently called for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Eddie Adams, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) over their alleged involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup visa scandal.
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