Canada suspends plans to expand assisted dying to people with mental illness

Audio By Carbonatix
Canada says it will indefinitely suspend plans to expand its medically assisted dying law to people whose sole condition is mental illness, citing a lack of consensus on who would be eligible.
It comes after a parliamentary panel earlier this year recommended that medically assisted dying - known as Maid in Canada - should not be expanded.
On Wednesday, Canada's justice minister, Sean Fraser, said that "while there is not a perfect consensus on this issue, we believe this is the correct approach".
Supporters of extending the programme to those with mental illness alone argue that not doing so violates their constitutional rights and access to healthcare.
A federal case remains before the courts challenging the government's earlier decision to delay access to Maid for people with mental illness.
Wednesday's announcement means that Canadians with mental illness as their sole condition will not be able to access assisted dying by March 2027 as previously planned.
Medically assisted dying became legal in Canada in 2016 for people with terminal illnesses, who still account for the vast majority of cases.
Following a court case in Quebec, it was expanded in 2021 to people with incurable conditions but whose death was not imminent. In Canada, that mechanism is known as "track two" Maid.
The expansion has been the subject of controversy, with disability advocacy groups reporting cases where assisted dying was offered to people with disabilities without a patient requesting it themselves.
Canada was first set to expand its assisted dying laws to people whose sole condition is mental illness in 2023, but it delayed doing so twice to allow for time to study its potential delivery.
Latest Stories
-
Ayawaso West Assembly cracks down on unauthorised market near Villagio
9 minutes
-
Lastec CEO Lasisi Oseni nominated for Ghana Auto Fix Award
14 minutes
-
Polo Beach Club land belongs to La Traditional Council, not Labadi Beach Hotel – Freddie Blay
15 minutes
-
‘Don’t speculate’ – Upper West Minister charges SOCO facilitators as project delivers 127 projects, 173 more underway
16 minutes
-
Finance Ministry approves 3 months’ rent allowance for security personnel
30 minutes
-
Ten people linked to Kenya’s first-ever Ebola case quarantined as screening concerns grow
44 minutes
-
Ghana warns medical travellers to South Africa to obtain visas for treatment beyond 90 days
51 minutes
-
Canada suspends plans to expand assisted dying to people with mental illness
52 minutes
-
Minority accuses Sports Ministry, NSA of creating fake portfolios for VISA applicants
53 minutes
-
6th Inter Tourism Expo comes off in Cape Coast this October; register now
1 hour
-
Afenyo-Markin accuses government of diverting attention from cocaine seizures linked to Ghana
1 hour
-
GJA gives Armed Forces 14 days to account for alleged assaults on Sika Official, Bullet TV’s Philip Abutiate
1 hour
-
PAC gives CWSA 30 days to recover GH¢10m in unpaid water bills from police, army, hospitals, other public institutions
1 hour
-
Major Accra roads to get facelift ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary – Agbodza
2 hours
-
Account for GH¢650bn allocated to existing programmes before new economy – Oppong Nkrumah to gov’t
2 hours