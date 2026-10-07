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Finance Ministry approves 3 months’ rent allowance for security personnel

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  7 October 2026 4:50pm
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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has approved the payment of three quarters of rent allowances owed to personnel of the security services, covering the period from January to September 2026.

Press Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior, Julius Kwame Anthony, announced the development on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

He said the approval clears the way for the payment of the outstanding allowances for the first nine months of the year.

“I can confirm that the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has approved the payment of three quarters of rent allowances, covering January to September, to personnel of the security services,” he said.

According to Mr Anthony, all validation processes required for the payment have been completed by the respective security agencies and the Ministry of the Interior.

He said the completion of the validation process has paved the way for the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to effect the payments.

The approval is expected to facilitate the payment of outstanding rent allowances due to personnel of the security services for the first nine months of 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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