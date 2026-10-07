Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has approved the payment of three quarters of rent allowances owed to personnel of the security services, covering the period from January to September 2026.
Press Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior, Julius Kwame Anthony, announced the development on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.
He said the approval clears the way for the payment of the outstanding allowances for the first nine months of the year.
“I can confirm that the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has approved the payment of three quarters of rent allowances, covering January to September, to personnel of the security services,” he said.
According to Mr Anthony, all validation processes required for the payment have been completed by the respective security agencies and the Ministry of the Interior.
He said the completion of the validation process has paved the way for the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to effect the payments.
The approval is expected to facilitate the payment of outstanding rent allowances due to personnel of the security services for the first nine months of 2026.
Latest Stories
-
Ayawaso West Assembly cracks down on unauthorised market near Villagio
10 minutes
-
Lastec CEO Lasisi Oseni nominated for Ghana Auto Fix Award
15 minutes
-
Polo Beach Club land belongs to La Traditional Council, not Labadi Beach Hotel – Freddie Blay
15 minutes
-
‘Don’t speculate’ – Upper West Minister charges SOCO facilitators as project delivers 127 projects, 173 more underway
16 minutes
-
Finance Ministry approves 3 months’ rent allowance for security personnel
31 minutes
-
Ten people linked to Kenya’s first-ever Ebola case quarantined as screening concerns grow
45 minutes
-
Ghana warns medical travellers to South Africa to obtain visas for treatment beyond 90 days
51 minutes
-
Canada suspends plans to expand assisted dying to people with mental illness
52 minutes
-
Minority accuses Sports Ministry, NSA of creating fake portfolios for VISA applicants
53 minutes
-
6th Inter Tourism Expo comes off in Cape Coast this October; register now
1 hour
-
Afenyo-Markin accuses government of diverting attention from cocaine seizures linked to Ghana
1 hour
-
GJA gives Armed Forces 14 days to account for alleged assaults on Sika Official, Bullet TV’s Philip Abutiate
1 hour
-
PAC gives CWSA 30 days to recover GH¢10m in unpaid water bills from police, army, hospitals, other public institutions
1 hour
-
Major Accra roads to get facelift ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary – Agbodza
2 hours
-
Account for GH¢650bn allocated to existing programmes before new economy – Oppong Nkrumah to gov’t
2 hours