‘Don’t speculate’ – Upper West Minister charges SOCO facilitators as project delivers 127 projects, 173 more underway

Audio By Carbonatix
The Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, has issued a strong warning to newly recruited Community Facilitators under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project, urging them to stop speculating and seek clarification from Municipal and District Assemblies when they need information.
Speaking at an engagement in Wa, the Minister charged the facilitators to own the opportunity and become true ambassadors of accurate information in their communities.
“When you are concerned about an issue, do not speculate or provide information based on assumptions. Seek clarification from the appropriate District Assembly officials,” he stressed.
Mr Puozuing described the facilitator role as more than just a job, saying it was an opportunity for personal development and community transformation. He urged the facilitators to save and invest part of their earnings.
“Save part of your earnings, invest in a productive activity, develop a useful skill. We want the benefits to extend beyond this assignment,” he added.
The Minister reminded the facilitators that the government and the World Bank were investing $150 million in 48 assemblies across six northern regions to prevent conflict spillover from the Sahel and improve livelihoods.
Meanwhile, the SOCO Zonal Coordinator for Upper West and Savannah, David Yankey, revealed significant progress under the project.
Under Cycle 1, the project delivered 127 sub-projects, including schools, CHPS compounds, roads and libraries, across all 11 districts in the Upper West Region and selected districts in the Savannah Region.
Cycle 2 is even larger, with 173 sub-projects, including JHS blocks, primary schools, nursery blocks and clinics, currently under construction.
Mr Yankey explained that the facilitators would serve as a critical link between communities, District Assemblies and the Ministry. They would help ensure that community needs captured in Action Plans were reflected in the projects delivered by the government, while also supporting the recruitment of local youth for construction jobs.
The project is also going fully digital.
According to the Management Information Systems Specialist, Richard Adofo Ansong, SOCO has deployed the SOCO App for data collection in the field, alongside a SOCO Management Information System (MIS) that serves as a repository for high-level decision-making.
To handle complaints, all World Bank projects are required to have a grievance redress mechanism. SOCO is using the Single Window Citizen Engagement Service (SWCES) operated by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection for this purpose.
Latest Stories
-
Ayawaso West Assembly cracks down on unauthorised market near Villagio
9 minutes
-
Lastec CEO Lasisi Oseni nominated for Ghana Auto Fix Award
15 minutes
-
Polo Beach Club land belongs to La Traditional Council, not Labadi Beach Hotel – Freddie Blay
15 minutes
-
‘Don’t speculate’ – Upper West Minister charges SOCO facilitators as project delivers 127 projects, 173 more underway
16 minutes
-
Finance Ministry approves 3 months’ rent allowance for security personnel
31 minutes
-
Ten people linked to Kenya’s first-ever Ebola case quarantined as screening concerns grow
45 minutes
-
Ghana warns medical travellers to South Africa to obtain visas for treatment beyond 90 days
51 minutes
-
Canada suspends plans to expand assisted dying to people with mental illness
52 minutes
-
Minority accuses Sports Ministry, NSA of creating fake portfolios for VISA applicants
53 minutes
-
6th Inter Tourism Expo comes off in Cape Coast this October; register now
1 hour
-
Afenyo-Markin accuses government of diverting attention from cocaine seizures linked to Ghana
1 hour
-
GJA gives Armed Forces 14 days to account for alleged assaults on Sika Official, Bullet TV’s Philip Abutiate
1 hour
-
PAC gives CWSA 30 days to recover GH¢10m in unpaid water bills from police, army, hospitals, other public institutions
1 hour
-
Major Accra roads to get facelift ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary – Agbodza
2 hours
-
Account for GH¢650bn allocated to existing programmes before new economy – Oppong Nkrumah to gov’t
2 hours