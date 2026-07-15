Minerals Development Fund to roll out water, schools, health and market projects in mining communities

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, says the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) has secured approval to implement several development projects across mining communities in 2026 as part of efforts to ensure residents benefit directly from Ghana's mineral resources.

Speaking at the Government's Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 15, the Minister said the Fund continued to deliver on its mandate of promoting sustainable development in mining areas through investments in environmental restoration, community development, research and economic diversification.

He said the Fund remained committed to ensuring that mining communities receive lasting social and economic benefits from the country's mineral wealth.

"The Minerals Development Fund continued to advance its mandate of ensuring that mining communities derive tangible and sustainable benefits from the country's mineral resources through targeted interventions in environmental restoration, community development, research, and economic diversification," Mr Buah said.

The Minister announced that the Fund had secured commitment authorisation to begin implementing a number of infrastructure projects across mining communities next year.

"The Fund has secured commitment authorisation to implement development projects across mining communities nationwide in 2026," he said.

According to the Minister, the projects will include the construction of three small-town water supply systems and 16 solar-powered boreholes in various mining districts to improve access to safe and reliable drinking water.

He said the Fund would also construct new school infrastructure in six mining districts to improve access to quality education for children living in mining communities.

In addition, health centres will be built in four mining districts to strengthen access to quality primary healthcare services for people in mining-affected communities.

To support local economic activity, the Fund will also construct market facilities in six mining districts, providing improved trading spaces for traders and small business operators.

The Minister also highlighted the Fund's investment in research to support informed policy decisions within the mining sector.

"The Fund continued to strengthen evidence-based decision-making within the mining sector through support for scientific research. During the period, two research papers reached the peer-review stage and are awaiting publication," he said.

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