Minerals Development Fund to roll out water, schools, health and market projects in mining communities

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, says the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) has secured approval to implement several development projects across mining communities in 2026 as part of efforts to ensure residents benefit directly from Ghana's mineral resources.
Speaking at the Government's Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 15, the Minister said the Fund continued to deliver on its mandate of promoting sustainable development in mining areas through investments in environmental restoration, community development, research and economic diversification.
He said the Fund remained committed to ensuring that mining communities receive lasting social and economic benefits from the country's mineral wealth.
"The Minerals Development Fund continued to advance its mandate of ensuring that mining communities derive tangible and sustainable benefits from the country's mineral resources through targeted interventions in environmental restoration, community development, research, and economic diversification," Mr Buah said.
The Minister announced that the Fund had secured commitment authorisation to begin implementing a number of infrastructure projects across mining communities next year.
"The Fund has secured commitment authorisation to implement development projects across mining communities nationwide in 2026," he said.
According to the Minister, the projects will include the construction of three small-town water supply systems and 16 solar-powered boreholes in various mining districts to improve access to safe and reliable drinking water.
He said the Fund would also construct new school infrastructure in six mining districts to improve access to quality education for children living in mining communities.
In addition, health centres will be built in four mining districts to strengthen access to quality primary healthcare services for people in mining-affected communities.
To support local economic activity, the Fund will also construct market facilities in six mining districts, providing improved trading spaces for traders and small business operators.
The Minister also highlighted the Fund's investment in research to support informed policy decisions within the mining sector.
"The Fund continued to strengthen evidence-based decision-making within the mining sector through support for scientific research. During the period, two research papers reached the peer-review stage and are awaiting publication," he said.
Latest Stories
-
Majority hiding behind in-camera sitting to spin BoG Governor’s responses – Oppong Nkrumah
3 minutes
-
Ghana demands at least GH¢1.7bn in bail since Mahama’s corruption crackdown began
9 minutes
-
Chess initiative at Jack and Jill School promotes critical thinking and problem-solving among pupils
17 minutes
-
No rule says BoG Governor’s appearance must be in-camera – Oppong Nkrumah
17 minutes
-
Ashanti Youth pick NPP Regional Youth Organiser nomination forms for former NUGS President
17 minutes
-
Bawumia’s Gold Purchase Programme behind cedi stability, BoG Governor’s responses show – Gideon Boako
18 minutes
-
U20 WAFU B: Ghana to battle Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Togo in Group B
33 minutes
-
BoG Governor’s GoldBod answers: Majority shielding public from ‘honest admission’ – Gideon Boako
34 minutes
-
MDC raises alarm over burnout, substance abuse among healthcare workers
46 minutes
-
Medical and Dental Council to introduce QR code verification system to curb quack practitioners
55 minutes
-
The fish on your plate: does anyone know where it comes from?
1 hour
-
DVLA opens Tumu office, launches ‘U-T’ number plate, cracks down on ‘Goro Boys’
1 hour
-
Wasa Dompoase chief appeals to government for school and health infrastructures
1 hour
-
THE LAW 101: They cannot be forced to join clean-up exercise
1 hour
-
Petroleum Commission, Halliburton Ghana Operations sign US$15m deal to strengthen teaching and research at KNUST
1 hour