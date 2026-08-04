JoyNews’ Maame Esi Nyamekye Thompson hosts CDD’s Kronti ne Akwamu public lecture

The same sharp, unflinching presence that’s carried Maame Esi Nyamekye Thompson through 15 years of Ghanaian broadcast journalism and two continental election observer missions was on full display in Accra, as she took the podium to host her second CDD-Ghana’s flagship Kronti ne Akwamu Lecture, now in its 21st year and one of the country’s most closely watched platforms for democracy and governance debate.

Maame Esi Thompson, a Senior Journalist, Anchor, Features Writer and Producer at JoyNews, steered a room packed with diplomats, policymakers and civil society leaders, with Ambassador D.K. Osei (Daniel Kufuor Osei) retired diplomat, former Secretary to President John Agyekum Kufuor (2001–2009), and current President of the Council on Foreign Relations Ghana, in attendance, through a lecture built around the theme: “The Changing Global and Multilateral Order: Implications for Ghana and Africa's Strategic Positioning.”

She introduced the keynote speaker, Hannah Tetteh, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Libya and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, whose address warned that the international system is shifting from broad multilateral cooperation toward greater geopolitical rivalry and bilateral arrangements, exposing smaller economies to increased vulnerabilities.

It’s exactly the kind of high-stakes, high-protocol assignment that’s become Maame Esi’s signature. This is a journalist who’s stood at polling stations in South Africa and Liberia as an accredited election observer, verifying the integrity of votes that reshaped two nations: Ramaphosa’s ANC returned to power; Weah’s presidency ended by the ballot box.

She’s the reporter behind the Ghana Living Standards Series, the on-the-ground cost-of-living reporting that put real stories in front of a government that couldn’t ignore them. And just weeks ago, she was filing from Lomé on the ECOWAS aviation tax reform story for JoyNews.

Hosting Kronti ne Akwamu isn’t a departure from that track record. It’s the natural next stop on it. CDD-Ghana built this lecture series to turn dense policy debate into public conversation, and on this stage, in front of a UN envoy, Ms Thompson did exactly that, moving the room from opening protocol to keynote to Questions and Answers without losing command.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.