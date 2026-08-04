Zion College ends Abor SHS, Sokode SHTS’ 2026 NSMQ dreams with commanding victory

Zion College has secured qualification to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after defeating Abor SHS and Sokode SHTS in a fiercely contested Volta Regional Qualifiers contest.

The victory sees Zion College advance to the national championship as the Volta Region's representative after finishing with 45 points, ahead of Abor SHS on 31 points and Sokode SHTS on 22 points.

The contest began on a competitive note, with all three schools showing determination in the opening round. Zion College and Abor SHS quickly emerged as the frontrunners, while Sokode SHTS struggled to keep pace.

By the end of the first round, Zion College had established a narrow lead with 22 points. Abor SHS followed with 18 points, while Sokode SHTS trailed with six points.

The Speed Race intensified the competition as Abor SHS attempted to reduce the deficit. However, Zion College responded confidently, answering questions quickly to maintain its advantage.

Zion College extended its lead further during the True or False round with another impressive performance, putting itself firmly in control of the contest.

Although Abor SHS and Sokode SHTS needed a strong showing in the final Riddle Round to stage a comeback, Zion College remained composed to close out the contest and secure a convincing victory.

The result confirms Zion College's place at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz Championship, where the school will represent the Volta Region in Ghana's premier secondary school academic competition.

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