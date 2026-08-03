Techiman SHS, Akumfi Ameyaw SHTS among four schools through to NSMQ 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
The quest to secure places at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) national championship has ended in the Bono East Region, with four schools earning qualification after a competitive round of regional contests.
Techiman SHS emerged as the region’s strongest performer, producing the highest score among all qualifiers after a commanding display in the final contest.
The school secured its place with 60 points, pulling ahead of Jema SHTS and Yeji SHTS to headline Bono East’s representatives for the national championship.
Akumfi Ameyaw SHTS also impressed in its contest, securing qualification with 48 points ahead of St. Francis Seminary SHS and Busunya SHS.
The school is hoping to cement its position as one of the region’s leading academic institutions as it moves into the national competition.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Girls’ SHS booked the third slot after emerging winners in its contest with 50 points, while Tuobodom SHTS completed the list of qualifiers after winning the opening contest with 36 points.
Nkoranza SHTS had two opportunities to secure a place after being invited to compete again following the withdrawal of two schools from a subsequent contest, but the school could not convert either chance into qualification.
Techiman SHS now heads into the national championship hoping its impressive regional performance will earn it a seeded position, as the four Bono East representatives prepare to compete against schools from across the country to claim the 2026 NSMQ title.
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