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Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to Japan engages Chief of Protocol, reaffirms commitment to stronger bilateral ties

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  3 August 2026 5:56pm
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Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to Japan, Humphrey C. Ajongbah, has paid a courtesy call on Japan’s Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hara Keiichi, following his arrival in Tokyo.

The meeting, held on 3 August 2026, provided an opportunity for the Ambassador-designate to formally introduce himself and discuss arrangements for the presentation of his Letters of Credence to His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

Mr Ajongbah also reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions centred on the strong state of Ghana-Japan relations, opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation and preparations towards the celebration of key milestones in 2027.

The milestones include the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ghana and Japan, the 50th anniversary of the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) programme in Ghana, and the centenary of the arrival of renowned Japanese medical scientist Dr Hideyo Noguchi in Ghana.

The Embassy of Ghana in Japan said it looks forward to working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and other stakeholders to deepen the partnership between the two countries.

Ghana and Japan have maintained diplomatic relations since 1957, with cooperation spanning areas including development assistance, trade, education, technology and human resource development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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