Ghana Embassy in Tokyo announces closure for Japan’s Marine Day Holiday

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, has announced that it will be closed on Monday, 20th July 2026, in observance of Japan’s Marine Day (Umi no Hi), a national public holiday.
In a public notice, the Embassy informed the general public that normal business operations would resume on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.
The Embassy apologised for any inconvenience the temporary closure may cause and encouraged the public to take note of the revised schedule for consular and other official services.
Marine Day is a national holiday in Japan dedicated to appreciating the importance of the ocean and recognising its contribution to the country’s economic and social development.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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