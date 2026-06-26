World Cup: Japan and Sweden progress with draw – but tough ties awaits

Anthony Elanga scored a second-half stunner to secure a last-32 spot for Sweden as they came from behind to earn a point against Japan.

Graham Potter's side sit on four points - in third place in Group F - which will be enough to send them through to play one of France, Norway, Germany or Switzerland.

Japan finished second behind the Netherlands, who comfortably beat Tunisia, and will face five-time World Cup winners Brazil in the last 32.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda put Japan into the lead in the 56th minute following a lovely move, with Ayase Ueda and Ritsu Doan playing a one-two before the latter teed up the goalscorer.

The first half had been quiet, with both teams seemingly content with a goalless draw as the game lacked energy.

But that changed after the break and, within six minutes of Japan's goal, Elanga levelled the game for Sweden.

The Newcastle United winger - making his first start of this World Cup - stepped in from the left before firing a powerful strike from the angle of the box past Japan keeper Zion Suzuki, who appeared to see the ball late and could not keep it out.

The pace in the game fizzled out somewhat following the second-half hydration break but Elanga and Alexander Isak did force two good saves from Suzuki in stoppage time as Japan held on to their second place in the group.

Potter continues to lift Sweden

After being thrashed 5-1 by the Netherlands in their second group game, it was far from a straightforward task for Sweden to get a point against an impressive and hard-working Japan side.

Potter had to pick Sweden up after they finished bottom of their group in a nightmare qualifying campaign yet navigated their way to this tournament through the play-offs, thanks to their Nations League ranking.

Here he managed to not only lift them, after that calamity against the Dutch, but also when they went behind on the night - as defeat would have left them sweating on their progression.

It did take a moment of magic from Elanga, who was visibly frustrated at full-time for not finding a winner, but Sweden showed resilience to respond in this game and Potter has achieved what was surely the minimum objective for them in reaching the knockout stages.

They will need to be more defensively resilient than they were against the Netherlands if they face France in the last 32, of course.

Yet if Potter can find a way to ensure Viktor Gyokeres, Isak and Elanga are still a threat - while keeping it tight at the back - they cannot be ruled out.

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