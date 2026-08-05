National

Gideon Boako cites IMF report, questions GoldBod over $1.7bn gold programme losses

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  5 August 2026 10:16am
Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako, has drawn attention to key concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding Ghana’s mining sector, the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme and the financial position of the Bank of Ghana.

In his latest economic commentary, “The Gboako Economic Digest - #001/26”, the Tano North Member of Parliament said the IMF acknowledged that the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme had helped strengthen Ghana’s foreign reserves and supported exchange-rate stability.

However, he noted that the Fund estimated the programme also generated financial losses of about $1.7 billion, equivalent to 1.5 per cent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), weakening the Bank of Ghana’s balance sheet through assay costs, fees paid to GoldBod and discounts on gold sold to exporters.

Dr Boako further stated that, according to the IMF, responsibility for these losses had now been transferred to the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) for onward absorption by government from July 2026. He said this development raised important questions about fiscal risk management and transparency.

He also highlighted the IMF’s concerns that illegal mining continues to deprive Ghana of billions of dollars in export earnings through gold smuggling while causing severe environmental degradation, destroying agricultural land, polluting water bodies and threatening cocoa production.

The Finance Committee’s Deputy Ranking Member added that the IMF believes the Bank of Ghana continues to carry significant losses and negative equity resulting from quasi-fiscal operations and the domestic debt restructuring programme.

He said the Fund maintained that restoring the central bank’s financial health, alongside comprehensive reforms in the energy sector and broader institutional improvements, would be essential to securing Ghana’s long-term economic resilience.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group