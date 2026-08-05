Telecel champions ethical AI and data partnerships for Ghana’s digital future

Telecel Ghana has argued that the country's digital future depends on building the infrastructure, partnerships and ethical standards needed to use data and artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly.

Over the 3-day period of the Ghana Data Science Summit at the Ho Technical University, a delegation of varied experts from the telecommunications giant contributed to national conversations on artificial intelligence, data governance and workforce development through executive panel discussions, technical workshops, career mentorship and practical demonstrations of emerging digital solutions.

Opening the discussions, Danso Kwakye, Head of Enterprise Solutions at Telecel Ghana, spoke on a panel debating whether limited access to data is slowing innovation and evidence-based policymaking. Acknowledging the growing demand among researchers for telecommunications data, Kwakye said customer privacy must remain non-negotiable.

"Telecommunications companies hold some of the richest datasets in the country, but customer trust is built on protecting sensitive information.

The opportunity lies in responsibly sharing anonymised and aggregated data that can support research, innovation and public policy without compromising individual privacy," he added.

Kwakye argued that stronger partnerships among industry, universities, and public institutions could provide significant value to Ghana's innovation ecosystem, particularly if accompanied by investment in digital infrastructure and secure sandbox environments where students and researchers can experiment with real-world data applications.

Telecel Ghana’s team also participated in tutorials covering data engineering with Python, synthetic data generation for economic policymaking and production-scale machine learning systems.

The sessions enabled the telco’s specialists to exchange knowledge with researchers and explore emerging techniques shaping modern data science.

Leading one of the summit's career mentorship sessions, Asiedu Ansu, Head of the Data Analytics Centre of Excellence at the telco, encouraged aspiring data professionals to look beyond algorithms and programming languages.

"The most successful data professionals are those who continuously learn, understand business problems and communicate insights that drive decisions. Technical skills open the door, but translating data into meaningful business value is what builds lasting careers," Ansu said.

As conversations around artificial intelligence grow increasingly urgent, Telecel Ghana also brought ethical considerations into focus through an interactive workshop on data ethics and algorithmic bias.

Facilitated by Senior Data Analyst, Esumaba Okyir, alongside Management Information Systems & Data Science Manager, Raymond Normeshie, and Marie-Pearl Akoto, the session examined how bias enters AI systems and explored practical approaches for building fairer, more transparent, and more accountable technologies.

The workshop highlighted ethical design as essential to public confidence in emerging technologies.

The summit also addressed another pressing issue facing Ghana's digital economy: whether the country's education system is producing graduates with the skills employers need.

Speaking during a panel on employment opportunities in data science, Maxwell Darko, HR Manager for Talent Acquisition, Rewards & Shared Services at Telecel Ghana, said employers increasingly value professionals who combine analytical expertise with commercial awareness and effective communication.

"Technical competence remains essential, but employers are increasingly looking for people who can translate data into business outcomes, think critically and communicate effectively.

"It is also important that AI is viewed as a productivity partner that enhances human capability, not as a replacement for talent," he said.

Darko called for deeper collaboration between universities and industry through internships, practical projects and curricula that better reflect workplace realities, and encouraging graduates to demonstrate measurable impact on their CVs

Beyond the discussions, Telecel Ghana showcased its consumer digital innovations, including the Telecel Play App, engaging attendees through an exhibition that promoted connectivity solutions and registered new subscribers.

This year’s Ghana Data Science Summit, held in the Volta Regional capital on the theme “Data First: Unlocking Ethical and Inclusive AI in Ghana," brought together hundreds of participants from academia, government, industry, development organisations and the technology ecosystem to exchange ideas, showcase cutting-edge innovations and shape the country's digital transformation agenda.

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