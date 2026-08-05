Python encounter triggers deadly blast at Tarkwa tailings site – Police

The Western Central Regional Police Command has launched investigations into an explosion at a tailings site in Aboso near Tarkwa that claimed three lives and left three others injured, with preliminary findings pointing to the suspected illegal storage of explosives.

Police say the explosion occurred around midday on Tuesday, August 4.

According to investigators, workers at the site reportedly spotted a python and alerted the owner, identified as David Kofi Fletcher. He is said to have arrived with a pump-action shotgun to kill the reptile.

Police suspect that after a shot was fired, the pellets struck explosive materials believed to have been unlawfully stored at the site, triggering a powerful blast.

The explosion killed Mr Fletcher and two other persons identified only as Solomon and Baba. Three others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.

Beyond the casualties, the blast caused significant damage to surrounding properties. Several homes in the area had their window panes shattered, while six vehicles parked at a nearby washing bay suffered damaged windscreens and side windows due to the impact.

The Western Central Regional Police Command says officers responded to the scene immediately after receiving reports of the explosion and have since begun investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Minerals Commission has also been notified and is working with the police as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police cautioned the public against the unlawful possession, storage, handling or sale of explosives, describing the practice as a serious threat to public safety.

Residents have been urged to report any suspected illegal storage or handling of explosives to the nearest police station as investigations continue.

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