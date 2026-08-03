National

Police divert traffic after crash blocks Accra-Kumasi Highway at Birimso Bridge

Source: Clara Seshie  
  3 August 2026 1:31pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Police Service has announced a temporary traffic diversion on the Accra-Kumasi Highway following a multi-vehicle crash that has completely blocked both sides of the road at Birimso Bridge.

In a public notice issued on Monday, August 3, the police said the crash occurred on the N6 Highway and involved a high-occupancy passenger bus, a loaded articulated truck and a sedan.

According to the police, the collision has resulted in "a complete blockade of the road for Accra and Kumasi-bound traffic."

The Eastern South Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) team from Kibi has been deployed to the scene to manage traffic and assist with the situation.

To ease congestion, police have introduced temporary diversions for motorists travelling in both directions.

Accra-bound vehicles are being diverted through Kibi at Nsutam, while motorists heading towards Kumasi are being redirected at Apedwa.

"The Eastern South Regional Police MTTD team from Kibi is at the scene, and has temporarily diverted the traffic through Kibi at Nsutam for Accra-bound traffic, and at Apedwa for Kumasi-bound traffic," the statement said.

The police have appealed to motorists and other road users to cooperate with officers managing traffic as efforts continue to clear the road and restore normal movement.

"We entreat motorists and other road users to cooperate with the officers on the ground as they work to restore normal traffic flow," the statement added.

Read also: Pile-up crash blocks Accra-Kumasi Highway at Birimso Bridge

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group