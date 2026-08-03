Police divert traffic after crash blocks Accra-Kumasi Highway at Birimso Bridge

The Ghana Police Service has announced a temporary traffic diversion on the Accra-Kumasi Highway following a multi-vehicle crash that has completely blocked both sides of the road at Birimso Bridge.

In a public notice issued on Monday, August 3, the police said the crash occurred on the N6 Highway and involved a high-occupancy passenger bus, a loaded articulated truck and a sedan.

According to the police, the collision has resulted in "a complete blockade of the road for Accra and Kumasi-bound traffic."

The Eastern South Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) team from Kibi has been deployed to the scene to manage traffic and assist with the situation.

To ease congestion, police have introduced temporary diversions for motorists travelling in both directions.

Accra-bound vehicles are being diverted through Kibi at Nsutam, while motorists heading towards Kumasi are being redirected at Apedwa.

"The Eastern South Regional Police MTTD team from Kibi is at the scene, and has temporarily diverted the traffic through Kibi at Nsutam for Accra-bound traffic, and at Apedwa for Kumasi-bound traffic," the statement said.

The police have appealed to motorists and other road users to cooperate with officers managing traffic as efforts continue to clear the road and restore normal movement.

"We entreat motorists and other road users to cooperate with the officers on the ground as they work to restore normal traffic flow," the statement added.

Read also: Pile-up crash blocks Accra-Kumasi Highway at Birimso Bridge

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