Police seize unauthorised sirens, strobe lights from 789 vehicles in Western, Central regions

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has intensified its crackdown on the unauthorised use of sirens, strobe lights, beacon lights and other illegal vehicle modifications in the Western and Central regions.
The two-day enforcement and public sensitisation exercise, conducted from July 17 to 18 in Sekondi-Takoradi and Tarkwa, was carried out jointly by the National Police Headquarters, the Western Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Western Central Regional MTTD.
According to the Police, a total of 789 vehicles were intercepted during the operation.
Of the vehicles inspected, 57 were found to be fitted with unauthorised sirens, while 732 had unauthorised strobe lights and improvised lamps.
The Police said all unauthorised accessories were removed and seized, while the offending drivers were educated on the Road Traffic Regulations and issued warning letters.
The exercise also included extensive public education through radio discussions and media engagements to promote compliance with road traffic laws and improve road safety.
The Ghana Police Service assured the public that similar enforcement and sensitisation exercises would be rolled out nationwide as part of efforts to enhance road safety and ensure strict adherence to traffic regulations.
Latest Stories
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Leading with Focus and Discipline
12 minutes
-
HACSA Foundation’s Tech4Girls Programme graduates 4th cohort, advancing Ghana’s digital skills agenda
21 minutes
-
Court remands two suspects in Immigration Officer murder case as prosecution awaits DNA report
27 minutes
-
Tamale court jails ex-police officer, accomplice 25 years for armed robbery
33 minutes
-
‘It’s feasible’: NDC says it is ready to implement Supreme Court ruling on internal party elections
39 minutes
-
CDD-Ghana’s Kojo Asante hails Supreme Court ruling on delegate system
45 minutes
-
UK High Commissioner alleges scholarship funds were mismanaged under previous government
51 minutes
-
Supreme Court ruling will keep OSP in check – Martin Kpebu
56 minutes
-
Patrick Boamah questions government: Where are the 800,000 jobs?
1 hour
-
Fiscal discipline should not be mistaken for lack of spending – Eric Agbana to Minority
1 hour
-
Mobile money transactions hit GH¢492.9bn in June
1 hour
-
Delegates System: Gbande warns court ruling could create huge financial and logistical burden
1 hour
-
NPP demands explanation over Upper East Region’s exclusion from $500m World Bank project
1 hour
-
China, Ghana deepen defence ties as PLA marks 99th anniversary
1 hour
-
Peace Council trains peace agents for conflict prevention, dispute resolution in Savannah Region
1 hour