Police seize unauthorised sirens, strobe lights from 789 vehicles in Western, Central regions

The Ghana Police Service has intensified its crackdown on the unauthorised use of sirens, strobe lights, beacon lights and other illegal vehicle modifications in the Western and Central regions.

The two-day enforcement and public sensitisation exercise, conducted from July 17 to 18 in Sekondi-Takoradi and Tarkwa, was carried out jointly by the National Police Headquarters, the Western Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Western Central Regional MTTD.

According to the Police, a total of 789 vehicles were intercepted during the operation.

Of the vehicles inspected, 57 were found to be fitted with unauthorised sirens, while 732 had unauthorised strobe lights and improvised lamps.

The Police said all unauthorised accessories were removed and seized, while the offending drivers were educated on the Road Traffic Regulations and issued warning letters.

The exercise also included extensive public education through radio discussions and media engagements to promote compliance with road traffic laws and improve road safety.

The Ghana Police Service assured the public that similar enforcement and sensitisation exercises would be rolled out nationwide as part of efforts to enhance road safety and ensure strict adherence to traffic regulations.

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