Police arrest suspect in viral video who slapped detained pastor

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has arrested Sibamay Zakaria, a suspect captured in a viral video allegedly assaulting a detained pastor.
The arrest follows a viral incident involving a Christian pastor who was arrested for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammad, a revered prophet of the Islamic religion.
While in handcuffs at the Ghana Police Service headquarters, a civilian was captured on video slapping the detained pastor, sparking widespread public debate and calls for an investigation into the security breach and assault.
According to the Ghana Police Service, Zakaria is currently in custody and is assisting with investigations into the incident.
The Ghana Police Service said its Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Ghana Police Service said that all persons found culpable will be taken through the necessary disciplinary processes.
The statement does not identify any additional individuals who may be subject to the investigation, nor does it disclose the precise circumstances in which the alleged assault occurred.
The Ghana Police Service said Zakaria remains in custody and is assisting investigators.
He will subsequently be put before the court, where the appropriate legal proceedings will take place. His arrest and detention do not, in themselves, establish guilt, and the allegations against him remain subject to the judicial process.
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