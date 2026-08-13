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Police warn against religious statements that incite violence

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  13 August 2026 5:53am
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The Ghana Police Service has cautioned the public against making statements that could provoke violence or encourage people to attack others under the guise of religion.

The warning follows the arrest of two individuals over separate videos involving comments concerning Prophet Mohammed.

The Police said the cases highlight the need for religious leaders, community figures and social media users to exercise restraint when expressing their views.

The first suspect, identified as 35-year-old Imam Masud Abdullah, was arrested over a video in which he allegedly urged his audience to kill people who insult Prophet Mohammed.

In a separate case, the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei, also known as Apostle Daniel JY Adjei, after he was captured in a video allegedly using derogatory language against Prophet Mohammed.

The Police Service stressed that constitutional freedoms cannot be used to justify statements that threaten public safety.

“Freedom of religion and freedom of expression must never be used as justification for inciting violence or encouraging members of the public to harm others,” the Service said, warning that such utterances constitute infractions of the law.

The Police said investigations into both cases are continuing and the suspects will be taken through due process.

It further urged religious leaders, preachers, community leaders and social media commentators to avoid expressions that could inflame tensions or encourage violence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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