Deputy Communication Minister urges stronger information management to drive Ghana’s digital transformation

The Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adam Sukparu, has urged Information Technology (IT) and Information Management professionals in Ghana’s Civil Service to take on a more strategic role in the country’s digital transformation.

He said the increasing reliance on technology and data in public administration required professionals in the sector to move beyond traditional technical functions and contribute more directly to how government designs policies, delivers services and manages public institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the Sector Minister, Samuel Nartey George, at the 7th General Meeting of the Information Technology and Information Management Association of Ghana’s Civil Service, Mr Sukparu said effective information management was essential to ensuring that government data was properly managed, secured, shared and used to support evidence-based decision-making.

He noted that the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and other data-driven technologies had made the quality, integrity, accessibility and security of public-sector information more critical than ever.

According to the Deputy Minister, Ghana has made significant progress in its digital transformation journey through investments in digital public infrastructure, broadband connectivity, digital financial services, electronic government platforms, cybersecurity and innovation.

He said these efforts were being supported by national policies and laws governing the digital economy, data protection and electronic transactions, while the government continued to review existing legislation and develop new frameworks to keep pace with emerging technologies.

Mr Sukparu also highlighted the implementation of Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, describing it as part of broader efforts to prepare the country for an increasingly technology-driven future.

He stressed that digital transformation was not simply about introducing new technologies but about changing how government institutions operate and collaborate to provide public services that are more efficient, transparent, responsive and centred on citizens.

“Digital transformation succeeds because of people,” he said, noting that behind every government digital platform, information system, network and citizen-focused digital service were professionals responsible for developing, maintaining and improving those systems.

The Deputy Minister therefore encouraged IT and Information Management professionals to see themselves as “architects of Ghana’s digital future” rather than merely technology officers.

He said their expertise had implications across critical sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, justice, local governance and public financial management, and urged them to continuously upgrade their skills through professional development, research, lifelong learning and collaboration.

Mr Sukparu also encouraged stronger partnerships between professionals in the Civil Service, universities, development partners and other professional bodies to promote knowledge-sharing and ensure that the public sector remained responsive to rapid technological change.

Addressing the governance agenda of the General Meeting, which included a review of the Association’s constitution, election guidelines and code of conduct, he said effective institutions depended on strong governance, transparency, accountability and shared values.

He commended the leadership of the Information Technology and Information Management Association for providing a platform for professionals to collaborate, exchange knowledge, mentor younger members and contribute to Ghana’s digital transformation.

Mr Sukparu said greater collaboration among IT and Information Management professionals across ministries, departments and agencies could help establish common standards, promote best practices and strengthen government-wide digital transformation.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service and the Association to strengthen digital governance across the Civil Service.

He said the Ministry would continue to support initiatives in areas including innovation, cybersecurity, interoperability, artificial intelligence readiness, digital inclusion, digital skills development and resilient digital infrastructure.

The Deputy Minister further urged members to contribute actively to the Association’s development and build an organisation anchored in fairness, inclusiveness, transparency, professionalism and ethical conduct.

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