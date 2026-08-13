National

Adaklu District Police Commander appeals for accommodation for personnel

Source: GNA  
  13 August 2026 5:01am
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Esther Buakuma, the Assistant Superintendent of Police in charge of the Adaklu District Police Command, has appealed for residential accommodation for Police personnel in the district.

“I humbly appeal especially to Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Adaklu and the District Assembly, to come to our aid and help solve our accommodation challenges,” she said.

Ms Buakuma made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Waya.

She stated that because of the lack of accommodation, Personnel in the district had to commute from Ho to work.

The Commander said this was having a toll on effective and efficient Policing in the district.

She stated that the situation was also a drain on their meagre resources, adding that “the risk involved is also high.”

Ms Buakuma noted that because of the lack of accommodation, personnel were refusing postings to the district and that the few who accepted postings also left.

She said because of lack of personnel, the few in the district were working between 12 and 15 hours a day.

Ms Buakuma appealed for more personnel to be posted to the district so as to increase Police visibility in the district.

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