NPP requires bold, fearless, and experienced leadership for election 2028- Nana B

Audio By Carbonatix
Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday said the party require bold, fearless, and experienced leadership to enhance its fortunes in regaining political power in Election 2028.
“If you want to do politics in Ghana now then you must be bold and fearless,” he stated, assuring that the NPP remains resolute to stand the intimidation by the President John Dramani Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.
In an interview with the media in Sunyani, Mr Boakye, popularly known in the political circle as “Nana B”, indicated that: “We are an elephant family and we are bold and fearless” to go into the Election 2028 and regain political power.
Mr Boakye who is contesting for the First National Chairmanship slot of the NPP explained that he was on a campaign tour in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions to canvass votes from the delegates ahead of the party National Executive Election scheduled for October 2026.
He bemoaned that President Mahama, and his NDC administration had turned democracy “upside down,” intimidating the NPP adding that: “That is why we need bold and fearless leadership to face the NDC squarely in the 2028 electioneering”.
Mr Boakye stressed that the NDC had failed the nation with the youth of the country highly disappointed in the government insisting that the NPP lost the Election 2024 due to voter apathy.
He emphasised that his 26 years experiences in active grassroots politics and national service in the NPP, after serving as polling agent in 2000, and a former national youth organiser positioned him well to serve as first national chairman of the party.
Mr Boakye called on the NPP delegates to make informed decisions and vote for him when they got to polls in October, justifying that voting for him would secure political victory for the NPP in the Election 2028.
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