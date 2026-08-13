Ketu North Assembly supports 16 PWDs with livelihood, educational items

The Ketu North Municipal Assembly has presented various livelihood and educational support items to 16 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Municipality, to enhance their economic independence and educational development.

The support, presented by Rev. Martin Amenaki, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu North, was funded through the five per cent allocation of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), designated for persons with disabilities.

Rev. Amenaki said the initiative formed part of efforts by the government to promote social inclusion and ensure that vulnerable groups, particularly PWDs, were empowered to become economically productive.

He said the items were carefully selected based on the needs and aspirations of the beneficiaries, to create sustainable livelihood opportunities and improve their quality of life.

Out of the 16 beneficiaries, three received metal containers equipped with knitting machines, radiator repair tools and barbering equipment, while two were presented with cassava grating machines.

Two other beneficiaries received industrial sewing machines, while another beneficiary was given a corn mill machine, which would be installed by the Assembly.

The Assembly also presented two specially manufactured motorised tricycles, two laptops with Braille paper to persons with visual impairment, and one tricycle to other beneficiaries.

Rev. Amenaki said the Assembly would continue to monitor the beneficiaries and provide the necessary support to ensure that the items were properly utilised and generated sustainable incomes.

He said the initiative was consistent with the government’s broader commitment to social protection and inclusive development, where persons with disabilities were given the opportunity to participate meaningfully in the socio-economic development of the country.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to take good care of the items and use them for the intended purposes to improve their livelihoods and support their families.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency expressed appreciation to the MCE, the Ketu North Municipal Assembly and the government for the support.

They said the items would help them establish or expand their businesses, become financially independent and contribute to the development of their communities.

They appealed for continued support and monitoring to enable them to overcome challenges associated with operating their businesses.

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