PWDs call for accessible transport and infrastructure as KMA supports 57 with business grants

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations has called on the government and private institutions to make public buildings and transport systems accessible to persons with disabilities.

The appeal follows the presentation of cash grants, start-up kits, educational support, and working tools to 57 PWDs by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, as part of efforts to enable them to establish sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony, the Kumasi Metro Chairman of Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), Francis Lare, said many government and private infrastructure remains inaccessible to PWDs, limiting their movement and participation in economic activities.

According to him, hospitals, schools, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and ministries are among facilities that lack ramps, elevators, and other disability-friendly features.

“We have observed that a lot of government buildings, such as hospitals, schools, MMDAs, and ministries, are not accessible to us. When we visit some government offices, especially storey buildings like KMA, we find it difficult to access some departments because the facilities are not disability-friendly," observed Francis.

He added that although support from government and philanthropists to PWDs in the country is commendable, true empowerment must also include equal access to physical infrastructure and public transport.

"Even accessing commercial vehicles, including the government metro buses, remains a major challenge,” Mr. Lare stated.

He further appealed to transport operators and the Ministry of Transport to modify buses and terminals to accommodate persons with mobility challenges.

The beneficiaries received items including chest, deep freezers, industrial and hand sewing machines, while others were given cash ranging from GH¢5,000 to GH¢7,000 to set up businesses of their choice.

The support under the District Assembly Common Fund Disability Programme was presented through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, aimed at helping beneficiaries earn a decent living, achieve economic independence, and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the country.

He added that monitoring will be conducted on the beneficiaries to ensure that the disbursement of the cash grants and start-up packs is used for the intended purpose. This, he said, will encourage the government to do more for PWDs.

Presenting the items, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, said the increased support followed President Mahama’s directive to raise the DACF allocation for PWDs from 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

He explained that the increase in the Disability Fund was to ensure that PWDs felt included in society and were able to support themselves without depending on others, adding that the government remains committed to meeting the needs of all citizens.

He explained that the initiative was intended to make the beneficiaries economically independent and reduce their reliance on others for daily survival.

Mr. Agyemang urged beneficiaries to use the support responsibly by investing in sustainable ventures that would improve their incomes and create long-term benefits for themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, the Acting Convener for Social Services at KMA, Robert Aikins, said the items were procured based on the specific needs of beneficiaries following an assessment of all qualified persons.

He added that an audit team had been put in place to monitor their usage.

Robert Aikins warned that sanctions would be applied to anyone found misapplying the support.

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