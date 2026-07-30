GHS and International Sickle Cell Centre sign 5-year MoU to strengthen national response to sickle cell disease

– The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the International Sickle Cell Centre (ISCC) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen Ghana's national response to sickle cell disease (SCD) through coordinated action across education, screening, comprehensive care, research, policy and health systems strengthening.

The agreement was signed at the Ghana Health Service Headquarters in Pantang, Accra, by Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, and Dr Mary Dede Ansong, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of the International Sickle Cell Centre.

The partnership marks an important milestone in Ghana's efforts to strengthen the prevention, diagnosis and long-term management of sickle cell disease by supporting the implementation of national policies and priorities through coordinated action across the health system.

Sickle cell disease is Ghana's most common inherited blood disorder, with an estimated 18,000 babies born with the condition each year and approximately one in four Ghanaians carrying the sickle cell or haemoglobin C trait. Ghana has made important progress through the National Strategy for Sickle Cell Disease 2024 – 2028 and the Sickle Cell Disease Screening and Case Management Guidelines launched in 2025. The priority now is to translate these national frameworks into coordinated, sustainable implementation that improves education, early diagnosis, access to quality comprehensive care, social protection, economic resilience and long-term outcomes for affected individuals and families.

The partnership will be implemented through five strategic priority areas:

Education, Counselling and Behaviour Change Screening, Early Diagnosis and Linkage to Care Comprehensive Care and Health System Strengthening Evidence Generation, Advocacy and Policy Social Protection, Economic Empowerment and Resilience

Cross-cutting priorities – including equity, inclusion, youth engagement, mental health and wellbeing, and the needs of high-burden, rural and underserved communities – will be integrated across all areas of implementation.

Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, described the partnership as an important step towards strengthening Ghana's response to sickle cell disease and embedding sustainable interventions within the health system.

"Sickle cell disease is an issue that should matter to all of us, yet many people are still unaware of the scale and severity of its impact. I am particularly interested in institutionalising sustainable solutions for sickle cell disease in Ghana by integrating them into broader public health programmes, including the Free Primary Healthcare initiative. We must build systems that continue to deliver results regardless of the presence or absence of external funding. In many communities, people are really suffering. We have a responsibility to make things happen and change the narrative."

Dr Mary Dede Ansong, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of ISCC, described the agreement as an important milestone in advancing Ghana’s national sickle cell disease agenda.

“At the Third Annual National Sickle Cell Disease Conference, jointly organised by ISCC, the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and partners in June 2026, one of the most significant issues highlighted was the persistent gap in sickle cell disease education and public awareness. One of our first priorities under this partnership will therefore be to support the implementation of a national education programme for sickle cell disease. We have already begun engaging key stakeholders and look forward to bringing additional partners on board to support a government-led programme, with ISCC contributing as a technical and implementation partner.”

Professor Gladys Amponsah, Senior Consultant to ISCC and a pioneering Ghanaian anaesthesiologist and medical educator, highlighted the need for comprehensive care that responds to the full range of challenges experienced by people living with sickle cell disease, including the effective recognition and management of pain. She also emphasised the importance of ensuring that national progress is reflected not only in policy and awareness, but also in the quality, responsiveness and dignity of care received by patients.

Pharm. Martha Wiafe, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of ISCC, expressed appreciation to the Ghana Health Service for its leadership and commitment to the partnership. She reaffirmed ISCC's commitment to working with government, healthcare professionals, patient communities, development partners and the private sector to translate the agreement into meaningful and lasting improvements in the lives of people affected by sickle cell disease.

The partnership aligns with ISCC's 2026–2031 Strategic Plan, which recognises that no single institution can address the complex health, social and economic impact of sickle cell disease alone. By combining the national mandate and reach of the Ghana Health Service with ISCC's technical expertise, implementation experience and multisector partnerships, the collaboration aims to strengthen national systems, improve access to quality services and deliver measurable improvements in health outcomes for affected individuals while generating evidence and implementation learning that can inform scalable approaches, policy and programme development in other African countries.

A Joint Steering Committee will provide strategic oversight, coordinate implementation and monitor progress throughout the five-year partnership.

About the Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service is the principal public-sector agency responsible for implementing national health policies and managing the delivery of health services across Ghana. Through its national, regional, district and community structures, it works to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare for all people in Ghana.

About the International Sickle Cell Centre

The International Sickle Cell Centre (ISCC) is a Ghana-based nonprofit public health organisation working in partnership with government, healthcare institutions, academia, communities, development partners and the private sector to strengthen national and regional responses to sickle cell disease through education, screening, research, policy, comprehensive care, health systems strengthening and strategic partnerships.

ISCC designs and implements evidence-informed programmes that improve outcomes for people living with sickle cell disease and their families.

Its vision is a world where everyone affected by sickle cell disease or the sickle cell trait enjoys a full and healthy life, free from stigma and preventable suffering, with equal opportunities for good health and well-being.

Media Contact

Dr Wallace Odiko-Ollennu Dr Mary Dede Ansong

Program Manager, Non-Communicable Disease Chief Executive Officer

Ghana Health Service International Sickle Cell Centre

Email: odikobi@yahoo.com Email:admin@isccghana.org

Telephone: 0548228599 Telephone: 0551324514 / 0596059922

Website: www.ghs.gov.gh Website: www.iscc.international

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Sickle Cell Centre

Instagram: _ghsofficial Instagram: isccghana

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