CAL Asset Management delivers strong as economic recovery boosts investments

CAL Asset Management Company recorded robust investment performance across its flagship unit trusts in 2025, supported by Ghana’s improving macroeconomic conditions, easing inflation, a stronger cedi and renewed investor confidence in the local stock market.

The company reported significant gains in both returns and assets under management for its CAL Advantage Balanced Unit Trust and CAL Benefit Fixed Income Unit Trust, highlighting growing investor confidence in its investment strategies.

The CAL Advantage Balanced Unit Trust, which combines investments in equities and fixed-income instruments, generated a net annual return of 32.16%, closing the year with a unit price of GH¢2.2211. While the return fell short of its composite benchmark of 35.84%, the fund benefited from the strong performance of equities on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

According to the company, declining interest rates encouraged many investors to shift funds from fixed-income securities into equities in search of higher returns. The fund’s assets under management surged to GH¢28.64 million, more than doubling from GH¢12.41 million recorded in 2024, driven by strong portfolio growth and increased investor inflows.

CAL Asset Management attributed the fund’s performance to strategic investments in listed companies such as MTN Ghana, Ecobank Ghana and GCB Bank. These holdings gained momentum after the Monetary Policy Committee cut the policy rate by a cumulative 900 basis points, creating a favourable environment for equity investments.

The company’s CAL Benefit Fixed Income Unit Trust also posted an impressive performance, delivering an annual return of 19.22% and ending the year with a unit price of GH¢1.8897.

The fixed-income fund exceeded its benchmark—the average 364-day Government of Ghana Treasury Bill rate of 17.20%—by 202 basis points, reflecting the effectiveness of its investment strategy.

Assets under management for the fund climbed to GH¢54.10 million, underscoring sustained investor demand for lower-risk investment products focused on preserving capital while generating stable income.

CAL Asset Management said the fund’s performance was driven by active portfolio management, with investments concentrated in longer-term Treasury bills and high-yield fixed deposits held with institutions including Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank and First Atlantic Bank.

According to the firm, this approach enabled the fund to secure attractive yields before interest rates declined further.

The investment manager noted that the performance of both funds demonstrates the value of maintaining a diversified investment approach. By offering products tailored to different risk profiles, the company said it is well-positioned to help investors take advantage of Ghana’s improving economic outlook and evolving market conditions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.