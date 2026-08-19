Tell Your Story: Political, business and industry leaders to share journey with young Ghanaians

Ghana’s notable personalities from across the political divide, business community and various sectors are set to converge at the University of Ghana for the much-anticipated “Tell Your Story” Conference, offering young leaders an opportunity to learn directly from accomplished figures about their journeys to success and impact.

The conference, scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2026, at the R.S. Amegashie Auditorium, University of Ghana, is being convened by NUGS General Secretary Benedict Amerloku as a platform to connect the next generation of leaders with individuals whose experiences span politics, public service, business, entrepreneurship and other areas of national development.

Unlike conventional leadership programmes that often focus heavily on theories of leadership, the conference is expected to centre on the personal stories behind achievement, highlighting the challenges, failures, opportunities, sacrifices and turning points that shaped the careers of the personalities featured.

The diversity of speakers is expected to be one of the major attractions of the event, with personalities drawn from different political parties and professional backgrounds.

Their participation is intended to demonstrate to young people that valuable leadership lessons can be found across political and ideological lines.

By bringing together voices from different sectors and political traditions, the conference seeks to create a space where young people can engage with a broad spectrum of ideas, perspectives and experiences without being restricted by partisan boundaries.

The personalities lined up to share their stories are expected to speak candidly about their respective journeys from their early beginnings and struggles to the opportunities that propelled them forward and the responsibilities that came with success.

For emerging political leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and students, the conversations could provide practical lessons on navigating uncertainty, building credibility, developing resilience and remaining committed to purpose despite setbacks.

The conference also comes against the backdrop of growing calls for stronger mentorship and intergenerational engagement in Ghana. Organisers believe that exposing young people to the authentic experiences of accomplished individuals can help bridge the gap between aspiration and practical leadership.

The gathering will therefore serve not only as a celebration of successful personalities but also as a learning platform for young people seeking to understand what it takes to transform ambition into meaningful impact.

Through “Tell Your Story,” Benedict Amerloku is seeking to make leadership more relatable by allowing young people to see the human experiences behind the public achievements of prominent personalities.

With political leaders from different traditions, industry players, entrepreneurs and other trailblazers expected to share the same platform, the conference promises a rare opportunity for young leaders to learn from diverse experiences and draw inspiration for their own journeys.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.