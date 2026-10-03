Bolt driver jailed 25 years for robbing beautician

An Adenta Circuit Court has sentenced a 22-year-old motor mechanic to 25 years’ imprisonment in hard labour for robbing a beautician.

Emmanuel Kofi Mensah, who is also a Bolt driver, slashed the complainant’s wrist and little finger with a cutlass before robbing her of two iPhones, valued at GH¢18,000 and GH¢3,500, cash of GH¢3,200, and other personal belongings.

The robbery occurred at Mantey Farms, Adenta, on September 23, 2026, at about 2200 hours, when the complainant, Yvonne Dzane Dzifa, hired Mensah’s services.

Mensah, who was charged with robbery, pleaded guilty.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Angela Attachie, convicted Mensah on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, said Dzifa, a beautician, resided at Adenta New Site.

It said Mensah, now a convict, was a motor mechanic and also resided at Adenta New Site.

On September 23, at about 2200 hours, the complainant boarded Mensah’s Bolt vehicle at Madina Zongo Junction, heading to Adenta.

When they arrived at her destination at Adenta Barrier, the complainant prompted Mensah to stop so she could alight, but he failed to stop, locked all the doors, and drove towards the Adenta-Dodowa road.

Prosecution said the complainant sensed danger and shouted for help, but no one could hear her.

The Prosecutor said Mensah drove to a location at Mantey Farms along the Adenta-Dodowa road, where he stopped and attacked the complainant.

Mensah demanded that the complainant hand over her handbag and other belongings, but she refused.

The prosecution said that, infuriated, Mensah pulled out a cutlass from the vehicle and threatened to harm her if she resisted.

The Court heard that Mensah pulled the complainant from the vehicle onto the ground and repeatedly hit her with the cutlass in an attempt to force her to surrender her bag.

The complainant continued to resist and held firmly onto her bag.

After a fierce struggle, Mensah slashed her left wrist and little finger with the cutlass and succeeded in taking her bag, which contained an iPhone 17 Pro Max valued at GH¢18,000, an iPhone 12 valued at GH¢3,500, cash of GH¢3,200 and other personal effects.

Prosecution said Mensah then called an accomplice, who was at large, and the accomplice arrived on a motorbike to assist him.

The complainant managed to grab a backpack from the vehicle's front seat and fled into a nearby bush.

Mensah and his accomplice chased her with the cutlass in an attempt to retrieve the backpack, but were unsuccessful.

Prosecution said the complainant scaled the fence wall of a nearby house and sought refuge in the compound until the following morning, when the landlord informed the Police of her presence.

The Police visited the location and rescued the complainant. A search of the backpack revealed a tablet and a mini-laptop believed to be stolen property.

Prosecution said the complainant, who had sustained a deep cutlass wound to her left wrist and little finger, as well as bruises all over her body, formally reported the incident to the Police.

She was issued a medical report form and attended the Pantang Government Hospital, where she was treated and discharged.

On September 24, at about 1300 hours, Mensah sent the iPhone 17 Pro Max to an Apple shop at Madina Zongo Junction for sale.

While inspecting the phone, the shop owner saw the complainant’s picture on it and suspected that it had been stolen. Prosecution said the shop owner caused Mensah’s arrest and handed him over to the Police.

A search conducted on him revealed the same cutlass he allegedly used in the attack, concealed in his shorts. The prosecution said Mensah admitted the offence in his caution statement and pleaded for forgiveness.

The Court heard that Mensah had informed the Police that the Bolt vehicle belonged to a Nigerian friend, but he had since failed to identify the friend and the other accomplice involved in the robbery.

Prosecution said efforts were underway to identify the accomplices and arrest them to face the law.

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