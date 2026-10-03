Ronaldo ‘greatest symbol’ of Portugal – Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo handing the Portugal captain's armband to Bruno Fernandes

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes said Cristiano Ronaldo remains the country's greatest footballing figure, despite leaving the squad this week after learning he would not start a match.

Ronaldo, 41, left after coach Jorge Jesus said he would not start against Denmark in the Nations League, a match Portugal won 4-2 without him.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward has scored 146 goals in 234 matches for Portugal, both record figures, helping them win Euro 2016 and the Nations League twice.

However, his international future now appears to be in doubt.

Manchester United's Fernandes, speaking at a Portugal news conference on Saturday, said: "Regarding Cristiano, I had a conversation with him.

"What I told him, and what I repeat here, is that regardless of what happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country, for what he has done not only in Portugal but throughout the world.

"He has a reserved place not only among the best of all time, but also in the hearts of all Portuguese people, and the most important thing is that we stop dividing things.

"There are no divisions in the national team. It is one and will remain so, despite any noise that may come from outside.

"We are outside of this controversy, but what I ask is that the country does not divide itself, does not make choices, and that it respects all sides. Cris is and will be the biggest icon of our national team, he deserves everyone's respect, regardless of who likes him more or [who likes him] less."

Portugal won the Nations League in 2019 and are the current holders after they beat Spain in the 2025 final on penalties, following a 2-2 draw in which Ronaldo scored one of his team's goals.

They reached the last 16 of this summer's World Cup before losing 1-0 to eventual champions Spain, although then-manager Roberto Martinez was criticised for rarely substituting Ronaldo, even when he was playing poorly.

Jesus, who had been Ronaldo's club manager at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, replaced Martinez for the Nations League campaign.

Portugal began with a 1-0 home win over Wales, with Ronaldo playing the opening 67 minutes, but he was an unused substitute in the 2-1 away victory over Norway and then left the squad before the Denmark game.

After three matches, Portugal are top of Group A4 with nine points from nine and play Norway at home on Sunday.

They end the group phase next month, with a home match against Denmark on 14 November followed by a game in Wales on 17 November.

If they finish in the top two in the section, they would qualify for the quarter-finals in March, before the semi-finals and final are held in June.

Coach Jesus said Ronaldo was a "symbol of Portugal" and said there would be time to speak about him after Sunday's game in Porto.

"I'm going to focus on the team, on the opponent which is Norway, one of the five best teams in Europe. That's the problem right now," said the 72-year-old coach.

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