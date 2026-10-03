NSA cannot manage all Ghana’s sports facilities alone – Ampofo Ankrah

Former Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, says the authority needs additional support to effectively manage Ghana’s sporting facilities.

Ampofo Ankrah was asked to step aside as NSA Director-General by President John Dramani Mahama on October 1, 2026, amid an ongoing investigation into visa-related allegations linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reflecting on his time at the NSA, Ampofo Ankrah told JoySports that the authority faced significant challenges in managing the country’s stadia and other sporting facilities and could not be expected to handle them all on its own.

“After a year and six months, it is clear that we at the NSA need help. It would be a great mistake to say that the NSA has to manage all these facilities on its own, which is what has been happening.

“However, I did not come into office to find a maintenance fund or a maintenance department,” he said.

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