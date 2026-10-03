NPP Delegates Congress: The 14 approved constitutional amendments

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has approved 14 amendments to its constitution at its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, as the party seeks to strengthen its internal structures, administration and electoral preparedness.

The amendments, proposed by the party’s Constitutional Amendments Committee, were presented to delegates for consideration and subsequently adopted through a series of voice votes.

The changes cover various aspects of the party’s internal organisation, leadership and administration, with the broader objective of improving the NPP’s structures and readiness for future electoral activities.

The amendments were approved as part of proceedings at the National Delegates Conference, which is also being used to elect the party’s national executives.

1. Increase representation of Council of Elders on Disciplinary Committee: Amend Articles 4(17)(c) and 16(9) to increase the representation of the National Council of Elders on the National Disciplinary Committee from one to two members. The proposal is intended to bring greater experience, wisdom and institutional perspective to disciplinary proceedings while promoting balance, fairness and confidence in the party’s disciplinary processes.

2. Additional Constituency Vice Chairperson: Amend Article 7(2) to provide for the appointment of an additional constituency vice chairperson to the Constituency Executive Committee. The proposal seeks to broaden leadership participation, facilitate the distribution of responsibilities, and improve coordination and administration at the constituency level.

3.IT Officers on executive committees: Amend Articles 7(2) and 9(1) to include Regional and Constituency Information Technology Officers as members of their respective executive committees. The amendment is intended to strengthen data management, digital coordination, accountability and information security, while giving IT officers the authority and institutional protection required to perform their technical responsibilities.

4. Deputy Communications Officers: Provide for Deputy Regional Communications Officers and Deputy Constituency Communications Officers to serve as members of their respective executive committees. The proposal follows the transition of Regional and Constituency Communications Officers from appointed to elected positions and seeks to strengthen coordination within the party’s expanding communications network.

5. Additional Regional Vice Chairpersons: Provide for two additional Regional Vice Chairpersons on Regional Executive Committees to broaden leadership participation, facilitate the distribution of responsibilities and improve coordination and administration at the regional level.

6. Voting rights for Regional Council of Elders chairpersons: Amend Article 10(13) to grant chairpersons of Regional Councils of Elders voting rights at the National Delegates Conference. The proposal seeks to ensure consistency in the allocation of voting rights, particularly as members of Regional Steering Committees already enjoy voting rights under Article 9.

7. Voting rights for Regional Patrons: Amend Article 10(13) to grant chairpersons of Regional Patrons voting rights at the National Delegates Conference. The proposal recognises the financial and other contributions of party patrons and seeks to enhance their participation in the party’s decision-making processes.

8. Administrative manual for party officers: Amend Article 10(2) to mandate the National Council to provide an administrative manual outlining the duties, responsibilities and functions of all elected and non-elected party officers at all levels. The manual is intended to promote clarity, consistency and accountability, reduce duplication and conflicts in roles, and provide officers with clear guidance in the discharge of their functions.

9. Presidential candidate to lead campaign structure: Amend Articles 10(3), 10(3)(2) and 10(4)(2) to provide that the presidential candidate, in consultation with the National Executive Committee, shall develop the campaign structure for the presidential election and appoint the chairperson and other members of the National Campaign Advisory Committee, subject to approval by the National Council. The proposal seeks to align campaign leadership with the vision of the presidential candidate while maintaining institutional oversight.

10. Clarification of party leadership: Amend Articles 10(41) and 13 to provide that when the party has an elected presidential candidate, the presidential candidate shall be the leader of the party. When the party is in government, the President shall be the leader of the party until a presidential candidate is elected. The proposal seeks to formalise the party’s leadership structure and eliminate ambiguity over political leadership.

11. Three additional National Vice Chairpersons: Amend Article 10(5) to provide for three additional National Vice Chairpersons, bringing the total to six—three elected and three appointed. The appointed vice chairpersons will not be eligible for succession to the National Chairmanship.

The proposal is intended to ease the workload of the National Chairman, improve regional mobilisation and promote geographical, ethnic, religious and gender balance in the party’s leadership.

12. Separate elections for National Vice Chairpersons: Amend Article 10(5) to provide that the offices of First, Second and Third National Vice Chairpersons will be separate elective positions, with each contested independently at the National Delegates Conference. Candidates will be required to indicate the specific office they intend to contest at the nomination stage.

13. President on National Steering Committee: Amend Article 10(10)(2) to reinstate the President, when the party is in government, as a member of the National Steering Committee. The amendment seeks to facilitate coordination between the party and government and enable timely consultation on political and governance matters.

14. Women’s Wing and gender participation: Amend Article 15(12) by adding a new paragraph mandating the Women’s Wing to champion and promote the progressive advancement of women’s participation in politics in accordance with the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121). The proposal gives the Women’s Wing an institutional responsibility to promote, monitor and support increased participation of women in the party and political leadership.

All 14 amendments were put to delegates for approval and were subsequently approved.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.