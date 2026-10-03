Turn Saltpond history into economic opportunity – Stakeholders

The President of the Mfantseman-Saltpond Development Alliance (MSDA), Ernest De-Graft Egyir, has called for the establishment of a National Political History and Heritage Centre at Saltpond to help preserve Ghana’s political history and turn the town’s historic sites into opportunities for tourism, education, research, and economic development.

He made the call at a Founders’ Day commemoration held at Saltpond on the theme: “Saltpond Heritage, Ghana’s Future, Turning History into Opportunity.”

Mr Egyir said the proposed centre should go beyond a conventional museum to serve as a national institution for learning, remembrance, research, tourism and civic education.

He said it should document Ghana’s journey from colonial rule to self-government and independence, while preserving political archives, photographs, oral histories and other records associated with Saltpond and the country’s independence struggle.

“History must become knowledge, knowledge must create opportunity, and opportunity must contribute to development,” he said.

Mr Egyir said the initiative should also promote investment, enterprise, employment and community development, adding that Saltpond was appropriate because of its historic landmarks and association with Ghana’s political development.

He cited Canaan Lodge, where the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) was formed in 1947, as one of the landmarks that could form part of the proposed heritage development. Historical records confirm that the UGCC was launched at Canaan Lodge, Saltpond, on August 4, 1947.

He said the centre should be linked to a wider heritage corridor connecting historical sites with tourism, education, hospitality and local enterprise.

Mr Egyir stressed that the initiative should be national rather than partisan and should present Ghana’s political history comprehensively and responsibly.

“We don't want NDC and NPP in this initiative to develop Saltpond. But it must tell Ghana's story responsibly, comprehensively, and with respect for the different people and movements that contributed to this independence of ours,” he said.

He called on the government, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Ghana Tourism Authority, traditional authorities, universities, historians, development partners, the private sector and the diaspora to support the initiative.

Mr Egyir said MSDA had already begun work towards the vision, including feasibility studies and efforts to acquire land for a Saltpond Centre of Excellence.

He also announced that the Odambea Festival had been moved to the third week of August to provide a fixed and convenient period for greater participation by visitors and dignitaries. He expressed appreciation to the traditional leaders for responding to their request and restoring the festival to the third week of August.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, said Saltpond’s historical significance should not end with annual commemorations but should be converted into a sustainable heritage and tourism opportunity.

He said the town played an important role in Ghana’s political awakening, particularly through the activities of the UGCC and other nationalist movements.

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