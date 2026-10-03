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Ampofo Ankrah opens up on ‘constant and unrelenting’ pressure at NSA

Source: Benaiah Elorm Dafeamekpor  
  3 October 2026 8:17pm
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Former National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has spoken about the intense pressure that comes with leading the authority, describing the demands of the role as constant and unrelenting.

Ampofo Ankrah was appointed Director-General by President John Dramani Mahama on March 13, 2025, succeeding Seth Panwum Boyoyo.

During his tenure, Ampofo Ankrah and the NSA faced criticism over several issues, particularly the management and condition of sporting facilities across the country.

Speaking to JoySports, Ampofo Ankrah acknowledged the demands of the position, stressing that the role leaves little room for excuses.

“It’s different when you’re put in a position where the pressure is constant and unrelenting. There are no excuses. What I’ve noticed about the NSA is that there are no excuses,” he said.

Ampofo Ankrah was asked to step aside on October 1, 2026, pending investigations into allegations surrounding a visa facilitation arrangement linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The NSA has denied the allegations, while investigations into the matter continue.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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