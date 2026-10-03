Audio By Carbonatix
Former National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has spoken about the intense pressure that comes with leading the authority, describing the demands of the role as constant and unrelenting.
Ampofo Ankrah was appointed Director-General by President John Dramani Mahama on March 13, 2025, succeeding Seth Panwum Boyoyo.
During his tenure, Ampofo Ankrah and the NSA faced criticism over several issues, particularly the management and condition of sporting facilities across the country.
Speaking to JoySports, Ampofo Ankrah acknowledged the demands of the position, stressing that the role leaves little room for excuses.
“It’s different when you’re put in a position where the pressure is constant and unrelenting. There are no excuses. What I’ve noticed about the NSA is that there are no excuses,” he said.
Ampofo Ankrah was asked to step aside on October 1, 2026, pending investigations into allegations surrounding a visa facilitation arrangement linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The NSA has denied the allegations, while investigations into the matter continue.
Latest Stories
-
NPP election: We thank NDC for making the attempt; we never expected them to show up – Karbo says after boycott
4 minutes
-
Tennessee prison chief to resign after Christa Pike’s failed execution
29 minutes
-
Free SHS suffering under NDC gov’t- Dr Bawumia
47 minutes
-
NSA cannot manage all Ghana’s sports facilities alone – Ampofo Ankrah
49 minutes
-
MoH announces mop-up recruitment for health professionals
51 minutes
-
Turn Saltpond history into economic opportunity – Stakeholders
52 minutes
-
Ampofo Ankrah opens up on ‘constant and unrelenting’ pressure at NSA
1 hour
-
I expect to win NPP Vice Chairman race – Nana B
1 hour
-
NDC’s failed 24-Hour Economy has become 24-Hour demolition – Dr. Bawumia
1 hour
-
Stampede at NPP conference leaves three injured in Kumasi
2 hours
-
Use power to serve Ghanaians, not to intimidate – Okoe Boye to NDC
2 hours
-
“I’ll have no honour if your arrears are not paid by October 30,” Haruna Iddrisu tells teachers
2 hours
-
Billboard collapses at NPP delegates conference, 4 vehicles damaged
2 hours
-
NPP Delegates Congress: The 14 approved constitutional amendments
2 hours
-
EOCO’s handling of arrests could cost NDC power – Kpebu
2 hours